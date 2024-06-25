Texas football lands commitment from John Mills, 3-star OL in 2025 class

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian picked up the 12th commitment for the Longhorns' 2025 recruiting class on Tuesday with a three-star offensive tackle prospect. Texas' class currently ranks 16th nationally.

Texas football landed another 2025 commitment on Wednesday, with three-star offensive lineman John Mills joining the Longhorns' class.

Mills, from St. Ignatius College Preparatory in San Francisco, chose Texas over Washington, Florida, California and Nebraska.

The 12th player in the 2025 class, Mills (6-foot-6, 320) is the group's fourth offensive lineman. He's the 40th-ranked offensive tackle prospect in the country on 247Sports' composite ratings, and the No. 43 overall prospect in California. The Longhorns also have pledges from tackle Jordan Hill (Cedar Hill) and interior linemen Christian Jackson (Port Neches-Groves) and Devin Coleman (Cedar Hill).

Texas' class is No. 16 nationally. The Longhorns haven't secured any five-star commitments yet, though that could change soon as the summer months usually are filled with players making their decisions, and also some top recruits have made visits to Austin. Texas had the No. 6 class in 2024 and the No. 3 class in 2023.

With Texas entering the SEC, maintaining a high level of recruitment will be critical in keeping up with other powerhouses such as Georgia and Alabama. Also recently, Texas lost a commitment from 2026 four-star running back Raycine Guillory Jr.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football lands John Mills, 3-star OL out of California