Texas football lands commitment from four-star ATH Lance Jackson

Texas added another member to its 2025 recruiting class on Sunday.

Four-star athlete Lance Jackson announced his commitment to Texas. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound playmaker becomes the second-highest ranked player in Texas’ 2025 class.

According to On3, Jackson is rated the No. 8 athlete in the nation and No. 19 overall prospect in Texas. The Pleasant Grove product is expected to be a defensive end at the collegiate level.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian continues to land highly sought after players via the recruiting ranks and transfer portal. The future is bright in Austin.

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Lance Jackson (2025) tells me he has Committed to Texas! The 6’6 260 ATH from Texarkana, TX chose the Longhorns over Tennessee & Arkansas “Hook ‘Em #wereback🤘🏽”https://t.co/B5JAELtxUH pic.twitter.com/YFXeAXr7Sl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 21, 2024

