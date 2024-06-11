Texas football lands commitment from 3-star CB Caleb Chester after Lambo-filled visit

Three-star 2025 cornerback Caleb Chester announced his commitment to Texas on Tuesday. The defensive back out of Fort Bend Marshall is from Missouri City, Texas and chose the Longhorns over LSU, Texas A&M, Arkansas, & TCU.

Chester is the 11th commit in the Class of 2025 and the first secondary player to join. The 15th-ranked class as of Tuesday, according to 247Sports, the highest-rated recruit Texas has landed is Lance Jackson, a four-star defensive lineman.

Texas had the 6th-ranked class at the end of the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports, with DL Colin Simmons and WR Ryan Wingo being the highest-rated players to join the Longhorns.

With the current state of recruiting and college sports, Texas has been able to pull out all the stops to woo potential recruits. Their most recent weekend visit for the players went viral, as the visitors were greeted with a fleet of Lamborghinis parked near the front door. Chester was one of the players who visited that weekend.

With the SEC beckoning, head coach Steve Sarkisian has already proven himself an elite recruiter while adapting to the changing recruiting landscape. The Longhorns are only getting started.

