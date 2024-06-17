Texas football lands commitment from 2026 5-star QB Dia Bell, son of NBA player Raja Bell

Texas' stacked quarterbacks room is about to add yet another legit talent.

The Longhorns and coach Steve Sarkisian landed a commitment from Class of 2026 quarterback recruit Dia Bell on Monday. Bell, a five-star recruit from Florida who's the No. 2 quarterback prospect in the country for that class, is a rising junior who chose Texas over LSU, Penn State and others. He's a national top-10 prospect on 247Sports' 2026 composite rankings.

“I really enjoyed my visits and have developed great relationships with Coach Sark and Milwee,” Bell told On3. “They are one of the best offenses in the country and have a track record of development at my position. I’m really excited about their move to the SEC and the opportunity to help bring a championship to the 40 acres.”

High school football recruits Dia Bell, left, and Byron Louis watch Ohio State warm up prior to the Oct. 21, 2023 game against Penn State at Ohio Stadium. Bell, a five-star quarterback prospect for the Class of 2026, committed to Texas on Monday.

Bell's father is Raja Bell, who played in the NBA for 12 years. And while he does play basketball, Dia Bell has made a bigger name for himself on the football field. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback from American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, threw for 1,929 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Texas is entering the 2024 season with perhaps the best quarterbacks room in the country. Quinn Ewers is set to start for his third straight season after leading the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff. Behind him is Arch Manning, the top recruit from 2022 and the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning. And Texas also has true freshman Trey Owens.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Dia Bell, five-star QB and Raja Bell's son, commits to Texas football