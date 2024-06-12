Texas football lands commitment from 2025 three-star cornerback

After finishing No. 6 in the 2024 recruiting team rankings with one five-star and 16 four-stars, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns will look to crack into the top five recruiting rankings next season.

So far, the Longhorns have gotten out to a quick jump in the 2025 class as they are currently ranked No. 12 with seven four-stars and three three-stars already committed. Tuesday, Texas picked up their fourth three-star commitment as they landed CB Caleb Chester out of Missouri City, Texas.

Chester chose the Tide over the likes of Arkansas, Florida State, Texas A&M, and others, but Sarkisian’s staff was always fairly confident in the commitment. Texas has added a few defensive line pieces in the class, but Chester will be the first piece of the secondary they add.

At 6’2″ and 175 pounds there is a lot to love about Chester’s frame as a corner, but I am sure the Texas staff will try to get about 15-20 pounds on him before he even steps foot on campus.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire