Texas Football: Key players to watch vs. Houston

The No. 8 Texas Longhorns will be facing off against the Houston Cougars in Week 8. It’s Texas’ first game following their bye week after the heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma in Week 6.

Houston is not a very solid team. They allow more points than they score and do not have a consistent defense that can stop drives. The main component in beating this Cougars team will be stopping quarterback Donovan Smith.

Smith is one of the best players on the Houston roster. He’s thrown for 1,600 yards, 13 touchdowns, and holds a 66.2 completion percentage. Stopping Smith will be the main factor in shutting down their offense.

Here are a few players to look out for in Texas’ matchup against Houston this weekend.

T'Vondre Sweat - DL

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

T’Vondre Sweat is the best defensive lineman on this Texas team. He currently has a 91.1 defensive grade per PFF, which is the best among all interior defensive linemen in the country. Look for Sweat to continue his spectacular season on Saturday.

Jonathon Brooks - RB

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Jonathon Brooks received AP Midseason First-Team All-American honors on Wednesday for his complete dominance through six games. Brooks currently has 726 rushing yards, 6.7 yards per carry, 39 missed tackles, and six touchdowns.

Quinn Ewers - QB

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Quinn Ewers finished the Red River Rivalry game extremely strong. Nearly all of his passing yards were after the two interceptiona early in the game. Ewers is playing consistent football and that is all that this coaching staff is asking him to do. If he can continue to do that, Texas should coast to the end of the season with no more losses on their record.

Cole Hutson - OL

Austin American-Statesman

If Cole Hutson can play on Saturday, he will be a key player to watch for. Hutson hasn’t played since Week 3 vs. Wyoming but is hoping to be on the field for the Houston game. Head Coach Steve Sarkisian said earlier in the week that Cole’s availability should become clear as the week progresses, and we might see him take the place of Jake Major’s spot at the center position.

Ja'Tavion Sanders - TE

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Ja’Tavion Sanders is another injured Longhorn to look out for, as he did play against Oklahoma but appeared to be limited. Steve Sarkisian said that he had practiced earlier in the week and would be a game-time decision. Sanders has been Quinn Ewers’ favorite target this season and will be a key player to watch, should he play.

