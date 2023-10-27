Texas Football: Health update ahead of Saturday’s matchup

The Texas Longhorns could be closer to full strength outside of the quarterback position this week. Several once injured Longhorns are set to play against BYU.

On Thursday, head football coach Steve Sarkisian gave us an update on a few questionable players. According to Sarkisian, the following will all be available: Alfred Collins, Gavin Holmes, Terrance Brooks, Ryan Watts, Cole Hutson, and Jett Bush.

It will be crucial for the secondary to have Holmes, Brooks, and Watts when No. 7 Texas faces BYU on Saturday. The trio needs to step up their game to avoid a repeat of last week’s disappointing defensive performance in the latter half of the game.

It is unclear why defensive back Jahdae Barron missed some of the game against Houston last week. There has been no update on his status from Sark, but it is anticipated that he will play and be on the field.

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns will host the BYU Cougars on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire