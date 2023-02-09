Texas Football: Guide to not buying the 2023 College Football Playoff hype

The Texas Longhorns are once again a trending playoff pick heading into 2023. 247Sports is the latest to project Texas to contend for the College Football Playoff.

We’re not gonna tell you how to think, but the notion of the Longhorns as a playoff team is absurd. It’s crazy because it would be unprecedented in the playoff era.

Steve Sarkisian’s team is a viable Big 12 championship pick, but only should no other team from the conference emerge as a playoff contender.

Quinn Ewers and the Texas offense will have plenty to prove heading into the 2023 season. Though it’s easy to see Ewers thriving next year, he didn’t exactly light Big 12 defenses on fire in his freshman campaign.

The former Southlake Carroll Dragon completed a pedestrian 58.1% of his passes with 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. While he should be improved, the 2022 stat line isn’t promising.

It’s fair to categorize Ewers as a good quarterback who had a bad season. He will need to vastly improve to lead a playoff caliber team.

The Longhorns will also need more consistency in run blocking, pass catching and money down defense to run the table in the Big 12 conference.

Despite the above concerns, Texas is in my estimation a 10-win team. Nevertheless, there’s a great chasm between 10 and 11 regular season wins. Steve Sarkisian will have plenty of work to close that gap.

I understand there’s Texas hype every year. But this 23’ hype feels different. pic.twitter.com/Skcep6zqI4 — Imagine Losing 49-0 (@Doc_Texas) February 8, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire