Texas football game preview: Can the Longhorns get off to a hot start against Rice?

Texas kicks off its much-anticipated 2023 season on Saturday against a familiar foe in Rice. The American-Statesman takes an in-depth look at the nonconference game.

No. 11 Texas vs. Rice

2:30 p.m., Royal-Memorial Stadium

TV/radio: Fox, 1300, 98.1, 105.3 (Spanish)

Line: Texas is favored by 35½

Weather: Mostly sunny, high of 102

Texas history: Rice

The Longhorns lead the all-time series, 74-21-1. They last played in 2021, a 58-0 Texas win.

Their most memorable meeting: 1994 — Rice 19, Texas 17. The second-to-last matchup between the old rivals as Southwest Conference teams saw the Owls snap their 28-game losing streak to Texas. The win in Houston helped Rice claim a share of the SWC title for the first time since 1957 and answered President John F. Kennedy’s eternal question about why the heck the small, private school in the heart of Houston keeps playing Texas, anyway.

Texas defensive linemen Alfred Collins, left, and Byron Murphy II put pressure on Rice quarterback Jake Constantine during the Longhorns' win over Rice in 2021. Both Texas linemen are back for this year's game.

Know the foe: Rice

Last year: The Owls went 5-8 and reached the Lending Tree Bowl, where they lost to Southern Miss 38-24

Owls to watch: QB J.T. Daniels joined Rice in the offseason and brings a wealth of experience, including three former teams (USC, Georgia and West Virginia) and career totals of 6,947 yards and 45 TDs passing. … Edge rusher Josh Pearcy, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound redshirt junior, has 17½ tackles for a loss and 10½ sacks over the past two seasons. … WR Luke McCaffery, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver and the younger brother of NFL all-pro running back Christian McCaffery, converted to wideout last season after playing QB and led the team with 903 all-purpose yards.

Central Texas connections: RG John Long, an all-state player at Lampasas who helped the Badgers reach the Class 4A Division I state semifinals in 2019, is a 6-4, 342-pound stalwart up front who started 10 games in 2022 but is listed on the second team on the depth chart . … Sean Fresch, a 5-8, 177-pound junior who starred at LBJ, starts at CB and also returns punts and kicks. … WR Drayden Dickman (Georgetown), RB Daelen Alexander (Weiss) and DB Chris Bruce (Hays) are all true freshmen who won’t likely see the field, although Dickman may return kicks. … Walk-on redshirt freshman Christian Edgar, a QB who backed up Cade Klubnik at Westlake, moved to safety in the offseason.

When Texas has the ball

The Longhorns are replacing current NFL RBs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, but the Owls had their issues stopping the run last season. In its last game, Rice allowed a bowl-record 329 yards rushing to Southern Miss’ Frank Gore Jr., which should have Texas RBs Jonathon Brooks and CJ Baxter salivating. … 305-pound NG Izeya Floyd gives Rice an active body and veteran presence inside, but he'll give up lots of size to Texas center Jake Majors and guards Hayden Connor, DJ Campbell and Cole Hutson, who average 325 pounds. … While Texas has arguably the deepest set of receivers in school history, QB Quinn Ewers may not find that many open targets against a veteran secondary led by Fresch, CB Jordan Dunbar and S Gabriel Taylor. That unit helped Rice — which now competes in the American Athletic Conference — rank fifth defensively in 2022 in Conference USA.

When Rice has the ball

Daniels, who threw for 253 yards for West Virginia in a 38-20 loss to Texas a year ago, will likely test the Longhorns’ secondary. McCaffery is a long, athletic downfield threat while 6-foot-5, 205-pound Bradley Rozner (44 caches, 876 yards, 10 TDs in 2022) will try and muscle around the Texas cornerbacks. … The Owls committed 32 turnovers in 2022 and could present some opportunities for a Texas defense trying to improve on last year’s 13 takeaways. … Rice’s OL struggled in 2022 and apparently didn’t do much against the Owls’ defense in a recent intrasquad scrimmage. That could mean Texas defensive ends like Barryn Sorrell and Ethan Burke could have big games against an Owls’ bunch that may throw the ball even more than last year.

The key matchup

Texas WR Xavier Worthy vs. Rice CB Sean Fresch: The Texas receiver says he has a friendly relationship with Fresch, an Austin native and childhood friend of Texas DB Jahdae Barron who socializes in the offseason with lots of Longhorns. Worthy may not get a ton of targets Saturday, as the game should feature a heavy dose of the Longhorns’ revamped rushing attack, but he’ll likely see a few downfield shots against a cornerback who has the quickness and shiftiness to stick with him.

How we're calling the game

Kirk Bohls: Texas, 52-10. JFK asked why does Rice play Texas? The Ows will be asking themselves that Saturday.

Danny Davis: Texas. I don't do score predictions, but it doesn't take much analysis to figure out that the Longhorns will roll and Texas fans can start thinking about Alabama by the end of the halftime show.

Cedric Golden: Texas, 48-7. Bring it, Saban.

Thomas Jones: Texas, 48-10. Lots of running, lots of players on the field, lots of talk about Alabama by halftime.

