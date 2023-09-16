Texas football game preview: After big win, Longhorns try to avoid letdown against Wyoming

Wyoming wide receiver Ayir Asante dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Cowboys' win over Portland State last week. The speedy transfer from Holy Cross has only three catches in the first two games, but two of them have gone for touchdowns.

After its win at Alabama, Texas returns for its first home night game of the season. Could this be a trap game against a gritty Wyoming team that stunned Texas Tech in the season opener?

No. 4 Texas (2-0) vs. Wyoming (2-0)

7 p.m., Royal-Memorial Stadium

TV/radio: LHN, 1300, 98.1, 105.3 (Spanish)

Line: Texas is favored by 28½

Weather: Cloudy with a chance of scattered storms; temperature in the high 80s at kickoff

More: Longhorn Confidential: Are you changing your predictions for the 2023 Longhorns?

Texas history: Wyoming

All-time: Texas leads 5-0

Last meeting: Texas 37, Wyoming 17 (2012)

Most memorable meeting: Texas 34, Wyoming 7 (1974). The second game of the 1974 campaign brought a changing of the guard in the Texas backfield. Star running back Roosevelt Leaks saw his first action of the season after battling back from a knee injury suffered in the offseason and hobbled for just 56 yards. Leaks never fully recovered from his injury, but freshman Earl Campbell kept flashing the star power that would eventually lead to a Heisman Trophy and the NFL Hall of Fame; he had 54 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries while helping the Longhorns amass 339 yards on the ground.

More: Bohls: Texas could well run the table these last 10 games, but has to root for Alabama too

Know the foe: Wyoming

Last week: A week after stunning Texas Tech 35-33 in the season opener, the Cowboys cruised past Portland State 31-17.

Players to watch: Quarterback Andrew Peasley personifies a scrappy Wyoming squad. He’s completed 29 of 50 passes for 350 yards and five TDs but can really annoy defenses with his ability to tuck the ball and bang his way downfield, which he’s done 21 times for 126 yards. … Nose guard Cole Godbout, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound graduate student, gives the defense its gritty personality as well as an active body inside who already has 1½ sacks and 2½ tackles for loss. … Shae Suiaunoa, a star quarterback in high school in the Houston suburb of Clear Lake, has grown into a 6-3, 230-pound tackling machine who leads the Cowboys with 16 stops.

Central Texas connections: Salado’s Wrook Brown, the District 9-4A Division II MVP in 2020, has emerged as a reliable nickel back for the Cowboys. The 5-11, 188-pound redshirt sophomore started seven games in 2022 and already has 13 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in two starts this season.

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, center, celebrates a touchdown against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium last weekend. The Longhorns will try to establish their ground game against a stout Wyoming run defense Saturday at Royal-Memorial Stadium.

When Texas has the ball

Quarterback Quinn Ewers just dissected an Alabama defense loaded with NFL players for 349 yards and three TDs on 24-of-38 passing, and the Cowboys lack such star power. However, Wyoming has seven sacks through two games and features an array of creative blitz packages that could test Texas up front. … Wyoming has allowed less than 92 yards rushing a game behind a stout defensive line and big, physical linebackers such as Suiaunoa and 6-2, 230-pound Easton Gibbs. Texas’ offense has leaned on Ewers through the first two weeks, and coach Steve Sarkisian wants to establish a running game, but Wyoming won’t give up real estate without a fight. … Will Cowboys associate head coach and defensive tackles coach Oscar Giles have any secret insight into Texas? Doubtful, since Giles has not worked under Sarkisian, but the one-time All-Southwest Conference defensive lineman did play four years at Texas in 1987-90 and spent 11 years in Austin as an assistant to Mack Brown and Tom Herman.

When Wyoming has the ball

Peasley might not boast the explosiveness of Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, but he’ll test the Texas pass rush with his mobility. Last week, Ethan Burke and Anthony Hill Jr. spearheaded a pass rush that had five sacks. … The Cowboys have one of the Mountain West’s best centers in Nofoafia Tulafono, and the 6-2, 320-pound junior leads an effective, physical unit that wears down defenses. Wyoming had the ball eight more minutes than Texas Tech in its upset win, but Texas has a lot more depth up front than the Red Raiders. … Transfer receiver Ayir Asante arrived in the offseason from Holy Cross, and he’s added some needed speed to the Cowboys’ attack. A state champion sprinter in his high school days in New Jersey, Asante has two touchdowns and 96 yards on just three catches.

The key matchup

Texas interior linemen vs. Godbout: The Wyoming nose guard will provide a stern test, whether he’s lined up over center Jake Majors, left guard Hayden Conner or right guards Cole Hutson and DJ Campbell, who split time at the spot against Alabama. Could another strong showing by either Hutson or Campbell earn either one the full-time job?

How we're calling the game

Kirk Bohls: Texas, 42-17. The Longhorns will come out swinging and emphasizing the ground game to improve the nation’s 90th-ranked rushing attack.

Danny Davis: Texas. We've seen the Longhorns stumble before after what should have been a momentous, momentum-building moment, but I just can't see that happening this time. For the first time since 2012, Texas will be 3-0.

Cedric Golden: Texas, 35-17. No letdown in sight this time around. Wyoming will play spirited ball, but Texas will keep the Bama momentum going.

Thomas Jones: Texas 41-12. There might be some Alabama hangover, but the home team’s depth — and the heat and humidity — will wear down a grimy but thin Wyoming team.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns vs.Wyoming football preview: Matchups, key players