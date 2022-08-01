Texas Football: Game-by-game predictions and storylines ahead of fall camp
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Texas LonghornsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Fall camp begins in Austin soon, and we have a good idea what team will take the field in the season opener. While starting positions are still up for grabs, the roster that will emerge from the tunnel is now on campus.
Freshmen offensive linemen will show whether or not they are ready for playing time. Certainly, they will look lost at times, as we have often seen from returning linemen. We will see which five have the strongest grasp of the offense and work the best together.
Linebackers could determine what defense Texas most often deploys. Pete Kwiatkowski would welcome the emergence of David Gbenda or Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey as reliable linebacking options.
Here is a look at how I see the 2022 college football season playing out for Texas, along with potential storylines ahead of each matchup.
h
h
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Predicted Storyline: Quinn Ewers’ first start
Score prediction: Texas 62, Louisiana-Monroe 13
Texas record: 1-0
Alabama Crimson Tide
Bama830
Predicted Storyline: Nick Saban vs. another former assistant
Score prediction: Alabama 56, Texas 24
Texas record: 1-1
UTSA Roadrunners
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Predicted Storyline: Jeff Traylor comes home
Score prediction: Texas 37, UTSA 16
Texas record: 2-1
at Texas Tech Red Raiders
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Predicted Storyline: Final conference home game vs. Texas
Score prediction: Texas 52, Texas Tech 41
Texas record: 3-1
West Virginia Mountaineers
Jay Janner-USA TODAY NETWORK
Predicted Storyline: Slugfest in Austin
Score prediction: Texas 28, West Virginia 20
Texas record: 4-1
at Oklahoma Sooners (Dallas)
Ou Vs Texas
Predicted Storyline: Steve Sarkisian vs. Brent Venables
Score prediction: Texas 34, Oklahoma 27
Texas record: 5-1
Iowa State Cyclones
V6v3915 Jpg
Predicted storyline: Iowa State has won three straight vs. Texas
Score prediction: Texas 24, Iowa State 13
Texas record: 6-1
at Oklahoma State Cowboys
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images
Predicted Storyline: Can Oklahoma State stay in Big 12 championship hunt?
Score prediction: Oklahoma State 37, Texas 30
Texas record: 6-2
at Kansas State Wildcats
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Predicted Storyline: Can Texas win second road game?
Score prediction: Kansas State 33, Texas 30
Texas record: 6-3
TCU Horned Frogs
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Predicted Storyline: Bounce-back game
Score prediction: Texas 59, TCU 31
Texas record: 7-3
at Kansas Jayhawks
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Predicted Storyline: Revenge on Kansas
Score prediction: Texas 63, Kansas 24
Texas record: 8-3
Baylor Bears
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Predicted Storyline: Winner faces Oklahoma in conference championship
Score prediction: Texas 31, Baylor 24
Texas record: 9-3
1
1