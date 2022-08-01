Texas Football: Game-by-game predictions and storylines ahead of fall camp

Fall camp begins in Austin soon, and we have a good idea what team will take the field in the season opener. While starting positions are still up for grabs, the roster that will emerge from the tunnel is now on campus.

Freshmen offensive linemen will show whether or not they are ready for playing time. Certainly, they will look lost at times, as we have often seen from returning linemen. We will see which five have the strongest grasp of the offense and work the best together.

Linebackers could determine what defense Texas most often deploys. Pete Kwiatkowski would welcome the emergence of David Gbenda or Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey as reliable linebacking options.

Here is a look at how I see the 2022 college football season playing out for Texas, along with potential storylines ahead of each matchup.

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

Predicted Storyline: Quinn Ewers’ first start

Score prediction: Texas 62, Louisiana-Monroe 13

Texas record: 1-0

Alabama Crimson Tide

Predicted Storyline: Nick Saban vs. another former assistant

Score prediction: Alabama 56, Texas 24

Texas record: 1-1

UTSA Roadrunners

Predicted Storyline: Jeff Traylor comes home

Score prediction: Texas 37, UTSA 16

Texas record: 2-1

at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Predicted Storyline: Final conference home game vs. Texas

Score prediction: Texas 52, Texas Tech 41

Texas record: 3-1

West Virginia Mountaineers

Predicted Storyline: Slugfest in Austin

Score prediction: Texas 28, West Virginia 20

Texas record: 4-1

at Oklahoma Sooners (Dallas)

Predicted Storyline: Steve Sarkisian vs. Brent Venables

Score prediction: Texas 34, Oklahoma 27

Texas record: 5-1

Iowa State Cyclones

Predicted storyline: Iowa State has won three straight vs. Texas

Score prediction: Texas 24, Iowa State 13

Texas record: 6-1

at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Predicted Storyline: Can Oklahoma State stay in Big 12 championship hunt?

Score prediction: Oklahoma State 37, Texas 30

Texas record: 6-2

at Kansas State Wildcats

Predicted Storyline: Can Texas win second road game?

Score prediction: Kansas State 33, Texas 30

Texas record: 6-3

TCU Horned Frogs

Predicted Storyline: Bounce-back game

Score prediction: Texas 59, TCU 31

Texas record: 7-3

at Kansas Jayhawks

Predicted Storyline: Revenge on Kansas

Score prediction: Texas 63, Kansas 24

Texas record: 8-3

Baylor Bears

Predicted Storyline: Winner faces Oklahoma in conference championship

Score prediction: Texas 31, Baylor 24

Texas record: 9-3

