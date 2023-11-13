Texas football gains commitment from 4-star DB, former Florida commit Wardell Mack

Steve Sarkisian has done it again.

Texas gained a commitment from former four-star Florida commit Wardell Mack on Sunday, as the defensive backflipped on the Gators to join the Longhorns. He first committed to Florida in August before the Texas coach convinced him to come to Austin.

“What stood out to me is how much of a priority I was to the program and coaches,” Mack told On3 recruiting expert Hayes Fawcett. “Coach Sark visited me numerous times during the spring which made me take a more in depth look into their program. Also, me communicating with coach Sark every day added a plus.”

Coming out of John Ehret High School in Louisiana, Mack is the 7th-ranked DB in Louisiana and the 20th-ranked in the nation, according to 247sports.com.

Measuring in at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, Mack joins a stacked 2024 Texas class that features three five-star commits in Duncanville edge Colin Simmons, Mater Dei offensive tackle Brandon Baker and St. Louis University receiver Ryan Wingo. The class is quickly shooting up the composite rankings, now seen as the 9th ranked class on 247sports.

Mack is the fifth highest-rated recruit in the Longhorns class, with the three five-stars and IMG running back Jerrick Gibson ranking above him. He's the second four-star DB in the class with Daingerfield's Aeryn Hampton being the first one.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 4-star Florida commit Wardell Mack flips commitment, joins Texas