Texas football has four-star RB Cedric Baxter Jr. on its mind

Texas fans are thinking of the next recruiting announcement that involves the Longhorns. It appears the recruiting staff has its sight set on an announcement too.

Texas Longhorns recruiting operations coordinator, Tyler Johnson, took to Twitter to let fans know she has August 10 on her mind.

That date is the day of Cedric Baxter’s commitment announcement. The Florida native is in consideration for the No. 1 running back ranking in the 2023 class.

Some anticipate Baxter could bring another player or two with him from the state of Florida. Adding another borderline five-star talent could have a snowball effect with some of the more contested recruiting battles in this cycle.

20 days. — Tyler Johnson (@TA__Johnson) July 21, 2022

Texas will try to reel in the special running back before the start of the football season. More important than the rankings bump Texas could enjoy from his commitment, he would give Steve Sarkisian yet another impact player for the class of 2023.

Baxter is the No. 3 running back and No. 46 overall player in the On3 consensus.

