Texas Football: Four-star EDGE Derrick Brown, others expected to be on campus in July

Texas is preparing to host numerous priority recruits for a barbecue and pool party on July 30.

This is a great chance for Steve Sarkisian and his staff to get certain recruits back to campus before fall practices kick off. While the majority of prospects attending will be 2022 targets and commits, there will be a few sought-after 2023 recruits present as well.

It will be considered an unofficial visit, but it could end up being the difference maker for players such as four-star safety Bryce Anderson and four-star edge Derrick Brown, who are currently deciding between two final programs.

Three-star wide receiver Jeremy Patton is one of the several recruits who announced via Twitter that he would be in attendance for Texas’ pool party and BBQ bash as well.

According to Horns247, one of the highest rated recruits that will be on campus on July 30 is five-star Harold Perkins. The Cy Park (Cypress, TX) product is rated the No. 1 linebacker in the country for the 2022 recruiting class according to 247Sports.

It has now become a critical weekend for Sarkisian and his staff, who will be hoping to close out several high profile recruitments prior to the start of fall practices.

Texas currently has the No. 9 recruiting class in the nation for the 2022 cycle.