Texas football flips commitment of Westlake kicker Spencer Barnett from Colorado State

Westlake's Spencer Barnett announced his commitment to the Longhorns on his social media account on Friday, three days after decommitting from Colorado State. Barnett will join Texas as a walk-on, according to a report from Horns247.

Barnett joins All-American punter Michael Kern in Texas' 2024 class, which ranks No. 6 nationally per 247Sports' composite ratings. Texas opens the season against the Rams on Aug. 31 at Royal-Memorial Stadium.

Westlake kicker Spencer Barnett has committed to Texas after decommitting from Colorado State. He'll reportedly join the Longhorns as a walk-on.

Here's what you need to know about Barnett and his commitment:

What Spencer Barnett said about commitment to Texas

Barnett is ranked as the No. 57 kicker in the country and the No. 20 punter, per Kohl's Kicking. He does not have a 247Sports player bio, nor does he have a star ranking on his ON3 page.

He spoke to Hank South of Horns247 about his decision to flip his commitment to his hometown team:

"Choosing Texas was the best decision for me because it provided an unparalleled combination of top-tier athletic and academic development, a rich tradition, and a supportive community that will help me grow both as a player and as a person," Barnett told Horns247. "I've grown up in Austin as a Texas fan, and to be able to play for them is a dream come true."

Watch: Spencer Barnett hits 59-yard field goal

Barnett went viral in the fall of 2023 when he hit a 59-yard field goal in the season opener. He also added a 53-yard field goal against Lake Travis later in the season.

Westlake kicker Spencer Barnett hammers a 59-yard field goal in the 4Q of the Chaps' game against Ridge Point to give them a 31-21 lead. The Texas record is 62 yards, but this kick came in so clutch for the Chaps @Westlake_Nation #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/CjbGXxChFU — Billy Gates (@GatesOnSports) August 26, 2023

He is the younger brother of Charlie Barnett, a placekicker for Army.

