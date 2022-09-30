Texas Football: Five things to know about West Virginia

Texas will host West Virginia in Week 5 for a crucial Big 12 matchup.

The two teams enter the contest with identical 2-2 records, but a loss will put one of them at 0-2 in conference play. Texas suffered a heartbreaking loss to Texas Tech last week in overtime, while West Virginia fell to Kansas in overtime in Week 2.

The Mountaineers lead the Longhorns in nearly every major statistical category, perhaps partially due to the quality of opponents, but Texas is heavily favored to defeat West Virginia via ESPN’s Football Power Index.

It won’t be an easy task to limit West Virginia’s balanced offense on Saturday. Transfer quarterback JT Daniels and running back CJ Donaldson have the Mountaineers’ offense scoring among the top in the country.

Here’s a look at five things to know about this West Virginia team ahead of the upcoming matchup.

The Mountaineers are averaging 42.75 points per game (No. 14 nationally)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

WVU kicker Casey Legg is tied for No. 1 nationally in field goal percentage (8/8 on the year)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia is .900 on fourth down conversions this season (successful on 9-of-10 attempts)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

DL Dante Stills needs one more TFL for school record

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

WVU deploys the No. 18 total offense in the country

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire