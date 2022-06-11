Texas Football: Five positional matchups to look forward to in 2022

Styles make fights. The Texas Longhorns football season will hinge on how well they match up with their scheduled opponents.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is tasked with using his team’s best position groups to create matchup problems for opponents. The Longhorns offense is loaded with skill position talent at wide receiver and running back. On defense, Texas possesses a host of talented interior linemen. Alfred Collins, T’Vondre Sweat, and Byron Murphy headline that group.

For Texas to succeed, it will need to maximize those players’ roles and prevent opponents from exploiting weaknesses. For three years, the Texas offensive line has struggled to work as a cohesive unit. Big 12 teams will likely test the offensive line again this season.

Here are five positional match ups to look forward to in 2022.

Texas wide receivers vs. Oklahoma defensive backs

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

If you thought the Oklahoma secondary was outmatched last year, consider the following additions. Texas added Isaiah Neyor who collected 12 touchdown passes and 878 receiving yards on 44 catches last season. Neyor is joined by high upside Alabama transfers Jahleel Billingsley and Agiye Hall, and former Iowa State receiver Tarique Milton.

Last year, Steve Sarkisian schemed up 261 yards receiving for Xavier Worthy against Oklahoma, despite only having one consistent alternative to Worthy in Jordan Whittington. This year, the Sooners will have to contend with many more receivers they are incapable of defending.

Oklahoma’s dominant defensive line neutralized the Texas passing attack last season. Unless the Sooners can duplicate last year’s pass rush, the Oklahoma secondary will have nowhere to hide.

Texas offensive tackles vs. Alabama edge rushers

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The most fascinating matchup of the 2022 season: Will Anderson and Dallas Turner vs. Texas’ offensive tackles. For context, Nick Saban benched Will Anderson in Alabama’s spring game so he could accurately assess his offensive line. Former five-star Tommy Brockermeyer is a third string tackle on that squad.Steve Sarkisian will likely use diverse tactics to keep Anderson guessing, but Texas can capitalize on what they did not have in 2021: five-star offensive line talent. Should they win a starting job, Kelvin Banks on the edge and Devon Campbell as a pulling guard could display a nastiness and brute force Texas did not possess last season. While “establishing the run,” is not commonplace in today’s football, Texas should consider the old school approach to slow Alabama edge rushers.

Steve Sarkisian vs. Dave Aranda

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Aranda pulled off arguably the most impressive turnaround in college football history. Aranda followed a 2-7 campaign in 2020 with 11 wins, a Big 12 Championship, and a Sugar Bowl victory over Ole Miss. Aranda’s challenge this season involves replacing safety Jalen Pitre and linebacker Terrel Bernard.

Baylor won the chess match last year, though Sarkisian may want credit for scheming up Joshua Moore’s dropped touchdown at the end of the half. Sarkisian needs to win the matchup this year.

Spencer Sanders vs. Texas' secondary

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Sanders thrived last season as a game manager for Jim Knowles’ elite defense. With Knowles departing for Ohio State and Malcolm Rodriguez exhausting eligibility, Sanders will be called upon to take more risks.

The fifth-year senior has struggled with decision making in past seasons. His three-turnover game in 2020 cost the Cowboys a home win over Texas, ending their undefeated campaign. If Sanders improves, the Texas defense is in for a long night in Stillwater.

Gary Patterson vs. TCU

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Patterson may not be present when Texas faces TCU. His unique role on Sarkisian’s staff limits his on-field coaching duties. That should not keep him from being heavily involved in game planning for his former team.

Patterson’s focus at TCU was beating Texas. With TCU now firmly on his radar, expect Patterson to have something special for defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski to deploy against the Horned Frogs.

