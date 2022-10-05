Texas Football: Five players to watch vs. Oklahoma

Texas and Oklahoma get together in the Cotton Bowl this week for the annual Red River Shootout.

The Longhorns and Sooners have their backs against the wall in this one. Each team enters with a 3-2 record, hoping to stay alive in the Big 12 title race. Neither program enters this matchup ranked for the first time since 1998.

Texas built up a bit of confidence with a strong showing vs. West Virginia last week. Hudson Card and Xavier Worthy led the Horns to a 38-20 win.

Oklahoma is off to a nightmare start to Big 12 play. Losses to Kansas State and TCU have the Sooners at 0-2 in league play. Brent Venables needs to flip the momentum in a hurry.

This rivalry has been a bit lopsided over the past few years as Oklahoma has won six of the last seven. Steve Sarkisian and Texas are facing pressure to start turning the momentum in the series in a hurry.

Here is a look at five Longhorns to keep an eye on against Oklahoma on Saturday.

RB Bijan Robinson

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s run defense has been gashed over the past two weeks by Kansas State and TCU. Expect Texas’ offense to give Oklahoma a steady dose of Bijan Robinson on Saturday. If the Sooners do not make some major adjustments this week, Robinson could be set up for a monster day.

WR Xavier Worthy

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy has a knack for playing well in big games. Last season he torched Oklahoma for 241 yards and two scores in a breakout performance. Worthy is going to be a focus of Texas’ passing attack against the Oklahoma secondary.

LB Jaylan Ford

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford is coming off his best game as a Longhorn. He racked up 14 tackles against West Virginia to build on his Big 12 Conference lead on the season. Ford will be tasked to slow down a strong Oklahoma rushing attack.

DB D'Shawn Jamison

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

D’Shawn Jamison is one of the more experienced players in this game on both sides. It is the senior’s fifth time playing in this rivalry game.

Story continues

Oklahoma’s top wide receiver Marvin Mims has killed the Texas defense over the past couple of years. Jamison and the Longhorns’ secondary need to slow down the stud Sooners’ pass catcher.

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

Ja’Tavion Sanders is a weapon for Steve Sarkisian’s offense. Defenses can not afford to take attention away from Sanders as a receiving threat. He caught two touchdowns in last week’s win over West Virginia.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire