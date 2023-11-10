Texas Football: Five keys to defeating TCU on Saturday

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) take on the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5) in what will be a significant game for both teams.

For TCU, the matchup stands as what could be the final meeting between the two teams. The game is a small consolation prize in what has been a forgettable season for the Horned Frogs.

At stake for the Longhorns is a place in the Big 12 title game and a shot at its first ever College Football Playoff berth. The Frogs have no such aspirations for the 2023 season and have far less to lose. That fact makes the Longhorns’ Week 11 opponent all the more dangerous.

TCU has three games to win twice and enter bowl eligibility. Let’s look at how Texas can prevent an upset in Fort Worth.

Do not abandon the run

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) carries the ball as BYU safety Ethan Slade (26) and linebacker Siale Esera (54) go to defend in the second quarter of the Longhorns’ game against the BYU Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

TCU might be one of the better pass defenses in the Big 12, but their success does not extend to run defense. On the year, the Horned Frogs allow 148.4 rush yards per game. The Texas rush offense led by running back Jonathon Brooks averages 185.6 yards per game. With starting quarterback Quinn Ewers returning from injury, Saturday is the perfect opportunity to run the ball often.

Take away easy throws

Josh Hoover is a volume passer. While he has a 350 and 400-plus yard performance in the last three games, he averages just 6.6 yards per attempt. Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski is fine with allowing yards, but might do well to take away easy passes within ten yards this week. Hoover may be unable to make Texas pay downfield, and a banged up TCU receiver room will have limited playmaking ability.

Get early stops

TCU’s quarterback Josh Hoover (10) prepares to throw the ball against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

If Texas can get to TCU and backup quarterback Josh Hoover and build a lead early, it sets up well to win the game. Capturing an early lead has gone well for the Longhorns in Big 12 play. If Texas goes up by double digits they should be able to hold onto the lead.

Get the ball to secondary weapons

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell feasted on the Kansas State defense last week with 8 receptions for 149 yards. On the season, Mitchell has 37 receptions for 576 yards, eight touchdowns and 15.6 yards per reception. With attention likely diverted to fellow wide receiver Xavier Worthy, this week is another opportunity to spread passing targets to Mitchell, slot receiver Jordan Whittington and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders.

Tight coverage to the fourth quarter

The Texas defense has a tendency to get lackadaisical in applying stress to offenses when it has the lead. It has led to unnecessarily close games against Houston and Kansas State.

The Longhorns do not need to blitz. In fact, it would be better not to blitz a high volume of players. They simply need to run tight coverage for three quarters to allow the defensive line time to get to the quarterback. Texas can let up in the fourth quarter with a three-score lead, but it can’t let up earlier than that.

