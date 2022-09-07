Texas Football: Five defensive players to watch vs. Alabama

Texas’ defense looked like an improved unit in their season-opening win over UL Monroe. The Longhorns played fundamentally sound football and did a great job limiting explosive plays.

While the performance against UL Monroe inspires some confidence moving forward, Texas faces a huge test this week against No. 1 Alabama.

The Crimson Tide offense is led by 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and a deep group of weapons at the skill positions. Young seems to have not skipped a beat from last season as he accounted for 300 yards and six touchdowns in Bama’s 55-0 win over Utah State.

Alabama is breaking in multiple new faces at the wide receiver position. Traeshon Holden and Jermaine Burton each hauled in two scores and look comfortable with Young in the process.

Georgia Tech transfer Jahmry Gibbs is the lead running back for Nick Saban’s squad. He is a do-it-all player with the ability to make a difference in the running game and passing attack.

Texas’ defense has a tough task in front of them trying to slow down the dynamic Alabama offense. Here are five Texas defensive players to keep an eye on this week against the Tide.

DeMarvion Overshown, LB

Barryn Sorrell, DE

Ryan Watts, CB

Keondre Coburn, DT

D'Shawn Jamison, DB

