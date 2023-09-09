Texas Football: Five bold predictions for the Alabama game

The matchup between No. 11 Texas and No. 3 Alabama is viewed as one of the top college football games of the year.

No one is quite sure how the game will go, but if it’s anything like last year it could turn into an instant classic. Texas faces a tough task traveling to Tuscaloosa for their first road game of the season in what is expected to be a rowdy atmosphere.

One of the top storylines this week ahead of the massive matchup has centered around Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers’ inaccuracy with the deep ball. The Longhorns will need to find a way to connect on a few of these if they hope to pull off the upset.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe’s ability to use his legs could haunt Texas in this game, but Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski deserves credit for how he’s game planned for dual-threat quarterbacks in the past.

Here’s Longhorn Wire’s five bold predictions for the Texas-Alabama game.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers hits a downfield shot

Ewers isn’t going to drop the ball over a defender’s shoulder 50 yards downfield. He’s a sidearm passer who struggles with that play. Steve Sarkisian finds the right route in this game and Ewers nails it.

Texas defense forces two turnovers

Alabama hasn’t won 10 games every year by not protecting the football, but Texas could force turnovers. Jalen Catalon, Jaylan Ford and Anthony Hill will be flying around while Texas corners like Terrance Brooks could jump a route.

Texas eclipses 30 points

There are several who expect this to be a low scoring matchup, and it very well could be that. There’s still a possibility all of Sarkisian’s creativity leads to a good start for Texas. The offense should be more dialed in this week.

The Longhorns sack Jalen Milroe at least three times

Many are discussing Jalen Milroe’s ability as a runner and how it could hurt Texas in this matchup. These types of quarterbacks have haunted the Longhorns in the past. Milroe running free is the last thing Texas can allow, which is why tackling him in the backfield was likely a major point of emphasis this past week. If Texas can limit his running, it’ll make him throw more than he would like.

Ewers connects on two passes for 30+ yards

One of the biggest narratives surrounding Texas’ offense is that it’s limited by Ewers’ inaccuracy on the deep ball. His best game of his career was against Alabama last year before leaving with a shoulder injury. We predict he will return to that form on Saturday night.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire