Texas Football: Five biggest signings on the first day of early signing period

Even after coming off a dreadful 5-7 season, Steve Sarkisian and his staff have done an amazing job in terms of recruiting top talent.

Sarkisian has been selling recruits on being the change that turns the program around. It’s a sales pitch that has clearly worked as Texas has likely constructed what could be one of its best classes in program history.

Texas’ 2022 class is absolutely loaded holding 25 signees in total, and currently ranks as the No. 5 class in the nation according to 247Sports. Not to mention the fact there still may be late additions to the class as recruits like five-star cornerback Denver Harris and five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell still remain on the board.

Even if there are no other major additions, the staff has done a fantastic job rounding up this class which could ultimately change the trajectory of the program in a major way.

With that being said, here are Texas’ five biggest signings of the day. The honorable mention goes to each defensive line recruit, as that is by far a fantastic haul and major need as well.

Neto Umeozulu, IOL

Neto Umeozulu is a major addition to the class as they are stock pilling on offensive linemen to sure up what was the worst position group on the team. The Allen High School product gave Longhorns fans a scare when he deleted all his commitment videos and posts just a day after a committing. Umeozulu ranks as the second highest offensive lineman in the class, and has the skills to play immediately and provide a strong big body up front that will not be pushed around.

Brenen Thompson, WR

Texas badly needs a running mate for Xavier Worthy, as they clearly had a Batman without a Robin all season. Outside of Worthy, the group struggled with consistency and health, and Brenen Thompson is someone who looks like he can have an Worthy like impact as a freshman. He will surely give the Texas quarterback another great option to throw to, and he’s a speedy playmaker to add to Sarkisian’s offense.

Story continues

Terrance Brooks, DB

Likely the best flip of the day for Texas out of the three they landed, as Texas has lost all of their starters in the back four outside of D’Shawn Jamison who struggled mightily at times. The Longhorns were able to flip Terrance Brooks from Ohio State, marking the second Buckeye to head to Austin in this class. The five-star defensive back is the second highest ranked player in the class, and has a great chance of being one of the starters at cornerback. With Texas likely missing out on Denver Harris, getting a player like Brooks will surely make up for it.

Kelvin Banks, OT

Welcome to the family Kelvin Banks Jr.! 🤘 (@Kelvinbanksjr12) pic.twitter.com/yY4CqTrekg — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021

The highest ranked player in the class, five-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks very well could become Texas’ franchise tackle. The staff worked extremely hard to add Banks to this class, and when Mario Cristobal left Oregon, that was the icing on the cake for this move. Banks headlines an offensive line class that might be one of the best to ever be assembled at Texas, and will help rid the problems of being pushed around in the trenches.

Quinn Ewers, QB

First one of the day: QB Quinn Ewers is officially a Longhorn. 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/hj3Sv3ZbR3 — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) December 15, 2021

Signing Quinn Ewers was the biggest signing of any that occurred throughout college football, even bigger than Travis Hunter going to Jackson State rather than Florida State. Ewers is just the second quarterback ever to hold a perfect rating, and if he lives up to the hype or even half the hype, he will be the best quarterback Texas has had since Colt McCoy. He has the potential to lead the sleeping titan of a program to glory that it has not experienced in too long. This was a statement get by Steve Sarkisian, and now that the he has his quarterback, the expectations will be higher than ever.

