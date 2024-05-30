Advertisement

Texas football will face UTSA in season's first night game as 2024 schedule takes shape

thomas jones, austin american-statesman
·1 min read

Texas football's 2024 schedule continued to take shape on Thursday with the kickoff times and network designations announced for games against UTSA and Oklahoma.

The Longhorns will host UTSA Sept. 14 at 6 p.m., and school officials confirmed earlier reports that the Oct. 12 game against Oklahoma in Dallas' Cotton Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns will host UTSA in a night game at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Sept. 14, school officials announced on Thursday. Texas also now knows it will play Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 12.

2024 Texas football schedule (all times in central)

Aug. 31 – Colorado State (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 7 – at Michigan (11 a.m., FOX)

Sept. 14 – UTSA (6 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 21 – Louisiana-Monroe (TBD)

Sept. 28 – Mississippi State (TBD)

Oct. 12 – vs. Oklahoma (2:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN, Cotton Bowl – Dallas)

Oct. 19 – Georgia (TBD)

Oct. 26 – at Vanderbilt (TBD)

Nov. 9 – Florida (TBD)

Nov. 16 – at Arkansas (TBD)

Nov. 23 – Kentucky (TBD)

Nov. 30 – at Texas A&M (TBD)

