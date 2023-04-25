Texas football to face blue bloods in five straight seasons

The Texas Longhorns updated their future nonconference football schedules on Tuesday. They’ll face a gauntlet of blue bloods for five straight seasons.

As part of exit negotiations with Fox, there was talk that Texas conceded its 2024 home game with Michigan to allow Fox to host rights to the game for its Big Noon Kickoff. It appears the Longhorns will face Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State each on the road in consecutive seasons.

Admittedly, trips to Ann Arbor and Columbus to face Michigan and Ohio State are unlikely wins. In its last few major out-of-conference battles, the Longhorns split with Notre Dame and USC, lost thrillers to LSU and Alabama and got clobbered by Arkansas. That’s good for a 2-5 record in premier non-conference bouts in recent seasons.

Even so, Texas brass don’t seem afraid of big time competition. The games should provide high quality intrigue and increase the strength of the brand.

Here’s a look at expectations for each game.

2023: Texas at Alabama

Alabama is the standard since Nick Saban took over. Even so, the Longhorns appear to have the more talented roster. While Tuscaloosa will be raucous and difficult to escape with a win, I expect Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers to be the best QB on the field and secure the victory.

2024: Texas at Michigan

In a trickier matchup, Texas travels about as far north as it ever will to face Michigan. Unlike Alabama, the Wolverines appear to be trending upward in recent seasons. It’s hard to see Texas winning this game. That makes the Alabama game of perhaps even greater importance.

2025: Texas at Ohio State

In 2005, Texas quarterback Vince Young led the Texas Longhorns to a road win over the Ohio State Buckeyes starting a National Championship run. 20 years later, Maalik Murphy or Arch Manning will likely lead the offense into Columbus. A road battle with the Buckeyes is another unlikely win.

2026: Ohio State at Texas

The last time Texas hosted Ohio State, the Buckeyes handed former Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy his first loss, 24-7. 20 years later, Texas hopes to have a seasoned Arch Manning leading the offense. Even at home, Ohio State could be a difficult matchup.

2027: Michigan at Texas

We’re not sure who’ll be playing at Texas in 2027, but by this point the program would like to enter this game with confidence. Results of earlier out-of-conference battles could determine where the program stands at this point.

