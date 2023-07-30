Texas football extends four recent offers to 2025, 2026 recruits

Texas extended several offers over the last few days.

The four most recent offers hail from the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes. The group appears to be under the radar prospects, something Steve Sarkisian’s staff has done well with developing once getting the players on campus.

One of the most notable players among the latest offers is a 6-foot-7, 350-pound offensive tackle from DeSoto (TX) who is not yet ranked by any major recruiting network. He certainly fits the mold of “big humans” that offensive line coach Kyle Flood looks for.

Here’s a look at the four most recent players to receive an offer from Texas.

Three-star LB Anthony Williams (2025)

No. 38 linebacker in the 2025 class (247Sports)

26 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and one forced fumble in 2022

Pearland, Texas native (Shadow Creek)

Three-star CB Maliek Hawkins (2025)

No. 36 cornerback in the 2025 class (Rivals)

His father, Mike Hawkins, played CB in NFL from 2005-2009

McKinney, Texas native (Frisco Emerson)

Offensive tackle Byron Washington (2025)

Not yet ranked by any major recruiting network

Massive 6-foot-7, 350-pound frame

DeSoto, Texas native (DeSoto)

Offensive tackle Drew Evers (2026)

Not yet ranked by any major recruiting network

Flower Mound, Texas native (Flower Mound)

6-foot-3, 285-pounds

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire