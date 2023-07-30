Texas football extends four recent offers to 2025, 2026 recruits
Texas extended several offers over the last few days.
The four most recent offers hail from the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes. The group appears to be under the radar prospects, something Steve Sarkisian’s staff has done well with developing once getting the players on campus.
One of the most notable players among the latest offers is a 6-foot-7, 350-pound offensive tackle from DeSoto (TX) who is not yet ranked by any major recruiting network. He certainly fits the mold of “big humans” that offensive line coach Kyle Flood looks for.
Here’s a look at the four most recent players to receive an offer from Texas.
Three-star LB Anthony Williams (2025)
#AGTG🙏🏾 Extremely blessed to have a conversation with @CoachSark and receive an offer from The University of Texas!!🧡🤍 #HookEm @Coach_Gideon @CoachChoateUT @DonnieBaggs_ @JScruggs247 @MikeRoach247 @justinwells2424 @InsideTexas @EricNahlin @Glap_IV @Zinn68 pic.twitter.com/rQhC0nxn45
— Anthony “Deuce” Williams (@A2Williams22) July 28, 2023
No. 38 linebacker in the 2025 class (247Sports)
26 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and one forced fumble in 2022
Pearland, Texas native (Shadow Creek)
Three-star CB Maliek Hawkins (2025)
#AGTG after a great talk with @CoachSark I am Blessed to say I have received a scholarship offer to THE University of Texas!!! #UT #Longhorns #hookem @Coach_TJoseph @EHSMavsFB pic.twitter.com/l3SFbGmEXe
— Maliek Hawkins ‘25 (@MaliekHawkins37) July 28, 2023
No. 36 cornerback in the 2025 class (Rivals)
His father, Mike Hawkins, played CB in NFL from 2005-2009
McKinney, Texas native (Frisco Emerson)
Offensive tackle Byron Washington (2025)
All Glory to God, I am blessed to receive an offer from @TexasLonghorns Thank you @CoachSark @KJJFlood @CoachGat3wood @iCoachTheHAWGS @Cbowen90 @CoachSweeny @FootballDesoto @TXRecruits
‘HookEm🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/NFlloRXKMG
— Byron A. Washington (@ByronWash25) July 27, 2023
Not yet ranked by any major recruiting network
Massive 6-foot-7, 350-pound frame
DeSoto, Texas native (DeSoto)
Offensive tackle Drew Evers (2026)
Excited to be given an opportunity to continue my academic & football journey @TexasFootball
Thx to @CoachSark @KJJFlood @CoachGat3wood #Hookem 🤘🏽@bbasil01 @KaneHardin_ @CoachxSalinas @JagFootball @CoachMack28 @BlueChipOL pic.twitter.com/VxyvRi7hlJ
— Drew Evers (@TheDrewEvers) July 27, 2023
Not yet ranked by any major recruiting network
Flower Mound, Texas native (Flower Mound)
6-foot-3, 285-pounds