Texas Football: ESPN FPI’s win percentage for each game left on the schedule

Although Texas suffered two heartbreaking losses early on in the season, they’re still likely to finish the season with a winning record.

Considering the Longhorns concluded Steve Sarkisian’s first year in Austin with a 5-7 record, many fans would be happy if Texas were to finish the 2022 season with just two or three losses.

Sarkisian noted numerous times prior to the season that his ultimate goal is to play in Dallas for the Big 12 Championship in December. Those goals are still within reach, but Texas will have to defeat several solid Big 12 programs over the next few weeks.

After the West Virginia game this weekend, the Longhorns will face Oklahoma, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Kansas State in consecutive weeks.

ESPN’s Football Power Index currently favors Texas in every remaining game on their schedule. Here’s a look at how confident ESPN’s FPI is in Texas in each game to close out the regular season.

Oct. 1 vs. West Virginia: 85.1%

Oct. 8 vs. Oklahoma: 53.9%

Oct. 15 vs. Iowa State: 80.5

Oct. 22 at Oklahoma State: 60.3%

Nov. 5 at Kansas State: 69.2%

Nov. 12 vs. TCU: 80.9%

Nov. 19 at Kansas: 80.6%

Nov. 25 vs Baylor: 65.5%

