Texas football enters season ranked No. 12 in coaches poll

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian watches the action during his team's second day of preseason practice at the Denius Fields on Thursday. The Longhorns will enter this season ranked No. 12 in the USA Today Sports AFCA preseason college football coaches poll, which was released Monday.

While Texas football fans may enter this season with dreams of winning the Big 12 and contending for a spot in the College Football Playoff, the nation’s coaches seem a bit more pessimistic about the Longhorns' chances.

The Longhorns rank No. 12 in the USA Today Sports AFCA preseason college football coaches poll released Monday. It marks the seventh consecutive season in which the Longhorns have been ranked in the preseason coaches’ poll, and it’s the highest preseason ranking in the coaches poll for Texas since the 2019 squad entered the season No. 10.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 is scheduled to be released Aug. 14.

Texas welcomes back 10 starters on offense and six on defense from a team that went 8-5 a year ago and lost to Washington in the Alamo Bowl. The coaches think experience and talent makes Texas the favorite to win the Big 12, since the Longhorns rank higher than any other Big 12 team. However, the Longhorns are a distant 12h behind No. 11 Washington.

TCU is the next Big 12 team in the poll at No. 16 while Kansas State ranks No. 17. Oklahoma (No. 19) and Texas Tech (No. 24) complete the poll’s Big 12 contingent.

Back-to-back champions Georgia top the poll after receiving 61 of a possible 66 first-place votes.

Texas kicks off the season Sept. 2 against visiting Rice.

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA PRESEASON COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records FROM LAST SEASON in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Rank School (record) Points Last year’s final rank First-place votes 1 Georgia (15-0) 1,643 1 61 2 Michigan (13-1) 1,510 3 0 3 Alabama (11-2) 1,489 5 4 4 Ohio State (11-2) 1,485 4 1 5 LSU (10-4) 1,294 15 0 6 USC (11-3) 1,228 13 0 7 Penn State (11-2) 1,181 7 0 8 Florida State (10-3) 1,145 10 0 9 Clemson (11-3) 1,078 12 0 10 Tennessee (11-2) 991 6 0 11 Washington (11-2) 941 8 0 12 Texas (8-5) 848 25 0 13 Notre Dame (9-4) 841 18 0 14 Utah (10-4) 839 11 0 15 Oregon (10-3) 820 16 0 16 TCU (13-2) 655 2 0 17 Kansas State (10-4) 440 14 0 18 Oregon State (10-3) 365 17 0 19 Oklahoma (6-7) 320 NR 0 20 North Carolina (9-5) 315 NR 0 21 Wisconsin (7-6) 309 NR 0 22 Mississippi (8-5) 303 NR 0 23 Tulane (12-2) 225 9 0 24 Texas Tech (8-5) 200 NR 0 25 Texas A&M (5-7) 196 NR 0

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Coaches rank Texas football No. 12 entering season