Texas football edge commit Lance Jackson garners high praise

How good is Texas Longhorns recruiting commit Lance Jackson? He is already garnering high praise as one of the top edge rushers in the 2025 class.

It’s rare to find an edge player as college ready, checking in at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds. Jackson’s 34 inch arms and near 6-foot-10 wingspan will make the player difficult to block at the next level. In addition, the edge rusher should bring an added element in pass defense at the line of scrimmage batting down passes thrown his way.

The Top 100 and four-star player ranks No. 51 in the On3 consensus rankings. On3 in particular ranks Jackson as the No. 37 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class and No. 4 edge rusher in Texas. 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals rank Jackson between No. 65 and No. 82 overall.

On3 Sports director of scouting Charles Power believes he is a tone-setter.

Power shared his thoughts on Jackson on Friday.

“Texas commit Lance Jackson is definitely a “first off the bus” type. Carries 270 exceptionally well and has a large frame. One of the more physically impressive prospects.”

The Pleasant Grove player will look to make an impact at the next level.

A look at new Texas four-star DL commit Lance Jackson from his junior campaign In 2023 Jackson was named DL of the year for 7-4A-DII district and in 2022 was first-team all district for both TE and DE @Horns247 | #HookEm (FREE)🔗: https://t.co/wxeT4SAH6F pic.twitter.com/QC237mbJWy — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) January 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire