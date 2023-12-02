Texas football earned its playoff shot in Big 12 Championship. Your move, CFP | Golden

ARLINGTON — Texas is elite.

And the College Football Playoff committee should strap on its best readers and take a good look.

The 12-1 Horns are top four in the country and possibly better. Saturday’s 49-21 win over Oklahoma State for the Big 12 title wasn’t lightning in a bottle, but regular old Longhorns lightning.

Steve Sarkisian is at the helm of arguably the most complete team in the country, a squad that’s proficient in all three areas: offense, defense and special teams. Sure, No. 4 Florida State is entering Saturday’s ACC title clash against Louisville at 12-0 but are we really going to say the Seminoles can play with a surging Longhorn crew that has scored 106 points over the last two weeks?

Texas running back CJ Baxter (4) and tight end Gunnar Helm (85) celebrate a touchdown by Baxter during the Big 12 Championship game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 in Arlington.

Bohls, Golden: If Texas wins, is it in? Only the CFP number crunchers know for sure

Sarkisian said he would wait until after they won the league title before he started politicking, but the truth is he’s been politicking for quite some time because he knows his Horns are capable of winning a title much bigger than the Big 12.

Texas may not be perfect, but is a complete team

While the Horns are not without flaws — they still give up chunk plays on the back end and quarterback Quinn Ewers sometimes gets a little loose with his decisions at times — they are every bit as formidable as the teams ranked ahead of the team in the CFP standings.

Bohls: How Texas football's T'Vondre Sweat went from momma's boy to Big 12's defensive menace

The defensive line, led by T’Vondre Sweat — the most intimidating touchdown-pass-catching tackle in college football — is an absolute wall in the run game. Just ask Ollie Gordon II. The best running back in the country had run for at least 121 yards in nine of his last 10 games before the Horns put a governor on him. He finished with 34 yards on 13 carries.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers threw for 452 yards and four touchdowns in Texas' Big 12 title win over Oklahoma State in Arlington Saturday. Texas improved to 12-1 with the win.

Where does this rank among Texas' best teams?

For you historians out there, this is Texas’ most dominant club since Mack Brown’s 2008 team that was screwed out of a Big 12 title chance and a subsequent national title game opportunity by a convoluted league tiebreaker.

The Horns are hitting on all cylinders, Committee. Ewers is playing his best ball of his career with a bevy of weapons at his disposal and Sarkisian is pushing all the right buttons, on the field and in the locker room.

Texas is box office.

The Horns did their politicking on the field Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football deserves CFP spot after dominant Big 12 Championship