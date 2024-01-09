Texas football early 2024 rankings: Where are Longhorns ranked in top 25 for next season?

Texas football made a statement this season, winning the Big 12 and making a College Football Playoff appearance in its final year in the conference.

The Longhorns lost to Washington in a Sugar Bowl thriller, but with the playoff expanding to 12 teams and Texas joining the SEC, there is a palpable aura of excitement over Austin for the 2024 college football season.

One of the primary sources of that excitement is quarterback Quinn Ewers, who is expected to return to the position after a strong 2023 season. Ewers passed for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns to just six interceptions, and is already considered a preseason favorite for the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

Steve Sarkisian has built a strong foundation for the Longhorns, and that foundation will be tested after this year. Although Ewers is returning, Xavier Worthy and Ja'Tavion Sanders are all going pro from the Texas offense while Byron Murphy II and T'Vondre Sweat — the stalwarts of the Longhorn defensive interior — will be playing on Sundays as well.

Talent is never an issue in Austin, however. The offensive line should stay intact, something that benefited both championship participants this season, and the secondary should continue to develop. Expectations are still high next year for Texas, despite a grueling schedule. The Longhorns will see the defending champion Wolverines and Georgia next year, but early polls believe Texas to be up to the task.

Here is where Texas stands in the way-too-early polls for 2024:

Texas early top 25 rankings for 2024

Here’s where the Longhorns are placed in various early top 25 rankings for the 2024 college football season:

The Longhorns were tabbed as high as No. 2 in two polls (ESPN and 247Sports) and as low as No. 7 by CBS Sports. Regardless, Sarkisian's team is a unanimous top-10 team, with a consensus ranking of No. 4 overall.

