Texas football is done with its 2024 recruiting class. But who has pledged for 2025?

The days of unveiling a program’s future on the first Wednesday of February are long gone, especially at schools like Texas. Like most of his peers in power conferences, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian prefers his players signed and already on campus by the time the spring semester rolls around.

Sarkisian did just that this season, signing all 22 of his 2024 high school recruits in December. Of that group, 18 are already on campus and getting ready for upcoming spring football workouts.

"We didn't sign one new player today," said Sarkisian, who still held a press conference on Wednesday's traditional national signing day. "I think that's indicative of how much college football has evolved and changed over the past three years."

Quarterback KJ Lacey of Saraland, Ala., looks to pass against Mountain Brook High School in a state championship game in December. A four-star recruit, Lacey is one of five members of the 2025 class that have already pledged to Texas.

But a quiet signing day doesn’t mean recruiting slows down. Texas is gearing up for the spring, when it tries to garner commitments from next year’s class. Let’s take a look at the 2025 recruits who have already pledged to Texas:

Brandon Brown, defensive tackle

Texas again ventured into traditional SEC country to garner a pledge from the 6-foot-2, 285-pounder from Florida, a four-star defensive interior recruit whose athleticism has drawn some comparisons to Byron Murphy II.

Lance Jackson, edge rusher

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound edge rusher from Texarkana is still being recruited heavily by Arkansas, but the Longhorns hold a pledge from the four-star for now.

KJ Lacey, quarterback

The slightly built but dynamic four-star prospect has drawn comparisons to another player recruited by Sarkisian: former Alabama star Bryce Young. Lacey, a 6-foot, 170-pounder from Alabama, picked Texas over his home-state Tide, too.

Anthony Williams, linebacker

A rangy outside linebacker from the Houston-area recruiting hotbed of Shadow Creek High School, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound three-star prospect is rising fast in the recruiting world with offers from Florida and Notre Dame, among lots of others.

Emaree Winston, tight end

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound prospect from the Atlanta suburb of Calhoun is a speedy four-star recruit who picked Texas over fellow SEC powers such as Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss

