Texas football doesn’t fare well in The Athletic’s Big 12 fan survey

While the personnel and players from the University of Texas football program carry themselves like they are one of the sports superior, the fans of the team seem to disagree.

Max Olson of The Athletic recently conducted a survey of 1,500 fans from Big 12 schools and asked about topics around the Big 12 landscape.

To say that Texas did not fare well is an understatement, as they often finished near or at the bottom for essentially every question unless the question was in a negative light. The response is somewhat warranted as the Longhorns were abysmal in Steve Sarkisian’s first year, going 5-7 while also having a historically long losing streak of six games.

While some questions were about coaches and who is the most underrated or the most overrated, the survey also included Texas and Oklahoma’s move to the SEC and the fans did not hold back. Here is Olson’s gist of what most of the participants said about the move:

There was quite a bit of profanity and venom in their responses. The words “betrayal” and “traitors” still get thrown around a lot. One fan wrote he’s still “flippin’ livid.” Another shared this ordeal “makes me vomit in my mouth.” But the most frequent response of all was this: “Good riddance.”

Let’s take a look at how Texas did when it came to a few other questions from the survey.

Favorite team

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

This was one of the better results for Texas, as they came in at a modest No. 3 out of 14 with 9.4% of the vote. The four teams moving to the conference were also included, which is how the Longhorns finished one spot behind Cincinnati, and two spots behind Oklahoma who had 16% of the vote.

Who will win the Big 12 in 2022?

Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Even with a new staff after the Lincoln Riley departure, Oklahoma finished as the overwhelming favorite to win the Big 12 in 2022 with 35% of the vote. The Longhorns came in at No. 4 for this question, as 7.5% of the fans had confidence in Texas to win the Big 12.

Story continues

How would you rate your happiness with your team's head coach?

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

This question again included the future additions to the Big 12, but even then Texas fans were far from thrilled with Steve Sarkisian. Fans were asked to grade their happiness on a scale of 1-10 with 10 being the happiest. Sarkisian’s approval rating came in at No. 12 of 14 with an average of 7.01. This ranked above TCU head coach Sonny Dykes and West Virginia coach Neal Brown.

Who is the Big 12's most overrated coach?

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The only question that Texas or Steve Sarkisian finished at the No. 1 spot was for the most overrated coach in the conference. Sarkisian received a whopping 53.1%, which was 27.1% higher than second place Matt Campbell. Six of the fans who voted for Sarkisian were Texas fans. Here are a couple comments given as to why fans think Sarkisian is the most overrated:

“I just don’t get the Sark love,” wrote Matthew L., an Oklahoma fan. “He seems to be much the same coach he was at Washington and USC, and that won’t get it done at Texas.” Added Jerry L., a West Virginia fan: “I get frustrated when people say he will need to recruit better players. Give me a break. Most schools only dream of recruiting the players Texas has.”

1

1