Texas football cornerback Ryan Watts out for TX/OU showdown

Cornerback Ryan Watts will not play against Oklahoma, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has told the Longhorn Network.

Either Gavin Holmes or Malik Muhammad will likely start in place of Watts, a senior who has started the past two seasons for Texas since transferring from Ohio State. Watts suffered a lower-leg injury last week in the win over Kansas and was a game-time decision entering Saturday’s showdown in the Cotton Bowl, according to Sarkisian.

Holmes and Muhammad have regularly rotated in with Terrance Brooks at the cornerback spot opposite Watts, and Sarkisian likes the experience all of those cornerbacks have garnered this season.

“We don't worry so much about starters,” he said Thursday. “All our corners play a bunch in the game, so we'll make sure we have that dialed in by Saturday morning. But for now, all those guys will play that have been playing already.”

Brooks, a sophomore, has one tackle and two pass breakups while Holmes has six tackles since transferring into the program in the offseason from Wake Forest. Muhammad, a true freshman from Dallas, has 12 tackles and a pass breakup while seeing increased snaps in the past couple of weeks.

Watts leads all of the Longhorns’ cornerbacks with 17 tackles. He rarely sees passes on his side of the field, as evident by his one pass breakup.

Saturday’s game between No. 3 Texas (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) and No. 12 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0) kicks off at 11 a.m.

