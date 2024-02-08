Texas football completes its first recruiting class in the SEC. How do the Horns stack up?

For the better part of three decades, Texas dominated the Big 12 when it came to football recruiting. Aside from Oklahoma, no other Big 12 team consistently ranked in the top 20 when it came to the evaluations of recruiting classes.

But Texas began its new era this recruiting cycle, even though the Longhorns won’t officially join their new conference until July 1. As evidenced by the rankings of the high school recruiting classes, Texas will no longer enjoy its signing-day domination over conference foes. The Longhorns ranked sixth in 247Sports ratings for the 2024 class and were one of six SEC schools listed in the top 10, a group that includes No. 8 Oklahoma.

That’s a recruiting world away from the Big 12, whose 2024 incarnation didn’t have a single school ranked higher than Texas Tech, which came in 24th in 247Sports recruiting rankings. In comparison, the SEC had 12 teams ranked higher than Texas Tech.

How do the Horns stack up when it comes their 2024 high school recruits? Let’s take a look at the SEC based on 247Sports rankings.

In his first recruiting cycle where all his incoming freshmen will compete in the SEC, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian reeled in the sixth-ranked class in the nation, which ranks just third in the Longhorns' new conference.

Georgia: A massive 28-person class that ranks No. 1 in the nation didn’t even include 5-star QB Dylan Raiola, who flipped late to Nebraska, but the Bulldogs still compiled a stack of blue-chip defenders such as CB Ellis Robinson IV and Conroe LB Justin Williams. Alabama: Credit new coach Kalen DeBoer for keeping the nation’s second-ranked class compiled largely by the retired Nick Saban intact, a group that includes three 5-star DBs. Texas: Even with eight less signees than Georgia or Alabama, Coach Steve Sarkisian still reeled in the nation’s No. 6 class headlined by a pair of 5-star linemen in edge rusher Colin Simmons and offensive tackle Brandon Baker as well as an NFL prototype in WR Ryan Wingo. LSU: Ranked seventh in the nation, the Tigers’ haul includes an SEC-high 29 players headed by the lone 5-star recruit, defensive lineman Dominick McKinley of Lafayette, La. Oklahoma: Switching conferences didn’t switch the Sooners’ fortunes on signing day, which included 5-star DL David Stone, a quintet of 4-star recruits from Texas and the nation’s No. 8 recruiting class. Auburn: The in-state prospects of WR Cam Coleman and athlete Demarcus Riddick helped boost the Tigers to a national ranking of No. 10 despite a 6-7 record this past season. Tennessee: Coach Josh Heupel continues to mine coveted prospects on the recruiting trail, including 5-star edge rusher Jordan Ross from Alabama for the nation’s No.13 class. Florida: The country’s No. 14 class had to endure several late decommitments but still reeled in plenty of star power, including the top QB in Texas in DJ Lagway of Willis. Texas A&M: New coach Mike Elko surged late with three signings on Wednesday for the nation’s No. 19 class, including 5-star athlete Terry Bussey. Missouri: The Tigers had a breakout 2023 campaign with an 11-2 record, and Coach Eli Drinkwitz capitalized by signing the nation’s 20th-ranked class. Ole Miss: Coach Lane Kiffin did his best to protect his state’s borders by signing six of Mississippi’s top 10 players in a class ranked No. 21 in the nation. South Carolina: The Gamecocks signed just 16 players, which equaled Texas A&M and Arkansas for the smallest class in the conference, but the nation’s No. 23 class does include a 5-star edge in Dylan Stewart. Kentucky: Coach Mike Stoops quietly does a good job a the basketball blue-blood, and this year’s 25th-ranked class includes a trio of 4-star defensive linemen. Mississippi State: Former Oklahoma offensive assistant Jeff Lebby took over the Bulldog program, and he leaned on lots of offensive prospects in a class ranked 28th in the country. Arkansas: Ranked 30th in the nation after losing several high-profile pledges during the course of a 4-8 season, the pressure seems to be increasing on head coach Sam Pittman. Vanderbilt: The Commodores, the SEC’s top academic school, usually finds itself at the bottom of this list but did reel in enough prospects like the DB tandem of Dontae Carter and Alvin Williamson Jr. from Cibolo Steele outside of San Antonio to rank 40th in the country.

