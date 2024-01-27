Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian is selling his old house — and he lowered the price

If you'd like the chance to buy a house from Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian, there's some good news.

The cost just went down. Indeed, after putting his 5,331-square-foot, five-bedroom house on the market for an asking price of $7.5 million, Sarkisian and his wife Loreal have reduced it to a mere $5.88 million. A bargain, really, considering the open floor plan, owner's suite and two laundry rooms.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to media during Texas Media Day at the Superdome on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Texas Longhorns will take on the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals on January 1, 2024.

It also has a swimming pool, a spa, a fire pit and a putting green and is located in Rollingwood, one of Austin's priciest neighborhoods, near Lady Bird Lake.

Sarkisian isn't lacking for money. With his recent success in making the College Football Playoff, Sarkisian landed a presumably hefty contract extension from athletic director Chris Del Conte. Not only did he lead Texas to its best record since 2009, but the coach also had a bargaining chip after Alabama coach Nick Saban announced his retirement.

The contract has him staying in Austin until 2030, though the terms have not been released. His previous deal had him ranked 30th on the USA Today-compiled list of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

"I said it when I came here three years ago, this is a dream job for me. It’s a destination job, and I’m fired up every day to be the head coach at The University of Texas," Sarkisian said in a statement.

