Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian to be inducted into Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian will be inducted into the Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame on Monday, Jan. 31, along with former Utah wide receiver Steve Smith Sr.

Sarkisian will be in attendance to be honored during the 99th East-West Shrine Bowl game on February 1 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco. He'll also have the chance to see tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and defensive back Ryan Watts play for Team West in the game.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks among players during practice at the Superdome on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Texas Longhorns will take on the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals on January 1, 2024.

Running back Jonathon Brooks will also be in Frisco taking interviews but will not play as he's still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered against TCU. In addition, former Longhorn and current Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower is serving as head coach of the East team.

Sarkisian led Texas to a 12-2 record in the 2023 season and its first College Football Playoff appearance. In his playing career, the former BYU quarterback completed 549-of-824 passes for 7,755 yards and 55 touchdowns, playing in the 72nd annual East-West Shrine Bowl in 1997.

This offseason, the Longhorns' coach has been beefing up the roster by adding transfers from Alabama who left in the wake of Nick Saban's retirement. This includes the top portal receiver Isaiah Bond, tight end Amari Niblack and linebacker Kendrick Blackshire.

