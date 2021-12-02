Texas Football: Christmas wish list of recruits to close out the 2022 class

Steve Sarkisian and his staff have the opportunity to close out the 2022 recruiting class on a high note.

Texas currently has the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation for the 2022 cycle, according to 247Sports. Several of the highest rated prospects on their board are uncommitted at the moment, meaning there’s a chance that the Longhorns could jump into the top five if they play their cards right.

Sarkisian’s staff missed out on two priority targets this week in five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart and four-star quarterback Devin Brown. While those losses certainly hurt, Texas will likely look to the transfer portal for immediate help at quarterback and wide receiver.

Where Sarkisian’s staff can make great strides in this class is at offensive line. Texas is tied to four sought-after offensive lineman in the 2022 class that are considering committing to and/or flipping to Texas. Even if they’re able to land two out of the four, it would be considered a solid haul. Missing out on all four of the remaining offensive line targets, though, would certainly set Kyle Flood’s unit back.

In the spirit of Christmas, Longhorns Wire created a wish list of recruits to close out the 2022 recruiting class. Early signing day is quickly approaching on Dec. 15, therefore the amount of available targets are beginning to lessen.

Whether it’s wishing for a flip or wishing to land a highly rated player at a position of need, Texas is hoping Santa will bring a few of these recruits to Austin.

Kelvin Banks, OT

Although Kelvin Banks is verbally committed to Oregon, Texas has kept in consistent contact with the 6-foot-5 offensive lineman. It was enough to get Banks in Austin for the Kansas game, and the visit appeared to go well. This will be one of the most contested recruitments in the 2022 cycle.

Five-star OL from Humble, TX

National: 14

State: 4

OT: 1

All rankings are provided by On3 consensus.

Devon Campbell, IOL

5-star OL Devon Campbell rocking a lot of burnt Orange today. 🤘@TFB_Texas pic.twitter.com/TiX8pRSqBh — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) July 30, 2021

Texas has been considered a favorite in Campbell’s recruitment for quite some time. Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and USC were among his top five schools. The new coaching hires at USC and LSU are worth monitoring here.

Five-star IOL from Arlington, TX

National: 9

State: 3

IOL: 1

Kam Dewberry, OL

4 ⭐️ 2022 TX OT, Kam Dewberry looking tough at #Texas. On his #HookEm visit! pic.twitter.com/hqEP9t5UAM — Super K (@SuperK_TFB) June 12, 2021

Texas A&M seems to pose the biggest threat to Texas in Kam Dewberry’s recruitment. We should find out soon enough as he’s been hinting on Twitter that an announcement could be made in the coming days.

Four-star IOL from Humble, TX

National: 59

State: 13

IOL: 5

Harold Perkins, LB

I ain’t 〽️issing my shot at this 💩 everyone don’t get a turn🎸🖤. pic.twitter.com/MidJIzD2F7 — Harold Perkins ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@HP113k) December 2, 2021

Harold Perkins released the final three schools left in his recruitment on Wednesday. Texas made the cut alongside LSU and Texas A&M. This appears to be another in-state battle between the Aggies and Longhorns, with Texas A&M having the slight edge. He’s scheduled to announce his decision on Jan. 2.

Five-star LB from Cypress, TX

National: 4

State: 2

LB: 1

Denver Harris, CB

‘22 North Shore 5* CB Denver Harris ready for his Texas visit weekend. #HookEm #AllGasNoBrakes pic.twitter.com/Xt4GUI5vGn — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) June 18, 2021

Earlier this year, Denver Harris released a top four schools list of Texas, Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M. Steve Sarkisian’s staff certainly have their work cut out for them, but they’re very much still in the mix for Harris.

Five-star CB from Houston, TX

National: 15

State: 5

CB: 2

Ollie Gordon, RB

A.G.2.G 🙏🏽 after a good talk with @CoachJeffBanks I have received an offer from @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/I4aIc23NLP — Ollie Gordon (@Ollie_Gordon2) November 30, 2021

It may not be one of the primary needs in regards to Texas’ roster, but after losing Jamarion Miller to Alabama, the Longhorns have seemingly targeted Ollie Gordon to join Jaydon Blue as the two running backs in their 2022 class. Gordon is verbally committed to Oklahoma State right now, but Texas may be able to peak his interest before early signing day.

Four-star RB from Euless, TX

National: 202

State: 37

RB: 14

