Texas football caps busy national signing day by flipping Texas A&M pledge Tyanthony Smith

In an old-fashioned recruiting battle that harkened back to the bygone days of the Southwest Conference, Texas flipped longtime Texas A&M linebacker pledge Tyanthony Smith late Wednesday to close out the early national signing day.

Smith, from the East Texas town of Jasper, is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound, 4-star linebacker with great speed who would fill a gaping hole for Texas in this recruiting class. The Longhorns loaded up on linebackers a year ago but do not have one pledged for 2024.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian raises the Big 12 championship trophy after beating Oklahoma State earlier this month. Late Wednesday, Sarkisian and the Texas staff flipped linebacker prospect Tyanthony Smith to complete a 22-player haul on early national signing day.

With the signing, Texas ended the early national signing day with 22 high school players.

Currently, Texas' class ranks sixth-best in the country, per 247Sports' composite. The Longhorns have 22 high-school commitments (four five-stars, 16 four-stars) and are behind No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Miami, No. 4 Ohio State, and No. 5 Oregon in 247 Sports' composite team rankings heading into Wednesday evening.

