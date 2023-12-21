Texas football caps busy national signing day by flipping Texas A&M pledge Tyanthony Smith
In an old-fashioned recruiting battle that harkened back to the bygone days of the Southwest Conference, Texas flipped longtime Texas A&M linebacker pledge Tyanthony Smith late Wednesday to close out the early national signing day.
Smith, from the East Texas town of Jasper, is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound, 4-star linebacker with great speed who would fill a gaping hole for Texas in this recruiting class. The Longhorns loaded up on linebackers a year ago but do not have one pledged for 2024.
With the signing, Texas ended the early national signing day with 22 high school players.
Currently, Texas' class ranks sixth-best in the country, per 247Sports' composite. The Longhorns have 22 high-school commitments (four five-stars, 16 four-stars) and are behind No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Miami, No. 4 Ohio State, and No. 5 Oregon in 247 Sports' composite team rankings heading into Wednesday evening.
