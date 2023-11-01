Texas football bowl projections 2023: Longhorns' playoff hopes not gone yet

Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian leads the team in 'The Eyes of Texas' after the Longhorn's game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Texas won the game 31-24.

With Texas holding only one loss this season to No. 9 Oklahoma, the No. 7-ranked Longhorns are still very much in the thick of the College Football Playoff race.

Though the Sooners were ranked higher than them in the AP Poll in previous weeks due to their Red River Rivalry win, OU's loss to No. 23 Kansas State swung things in the recently released CFO rankings. Texas jumped OU, giving UT its highest-ever position in the rankings. Its previous high was No. 14 in 2018.

While the Longhorns are also No. 7 in the AP Poll, this new ranking now becomes the standard and will eventually be a big part of how the committee selects the participants for the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl national semifinals. With the announcement coming on Dec. 3., Texas still has time to increase its standing, starting with a matchup vs. the Wildcats on Saturday.

Here are the latest bowl projections ahead of their game vs. Kansas State.

2023 Texas football bowl projections

