Texas Football: The biggest ‘what ifs’ in recent memory

Since Texas’ football program has been down since Colt McCoy left the BCS Championship game with a shoulder injury, there have been plenty of moments that have left Longhorns fans questioning “what if”?

Arguably the two biggest words in the dictionary that sports fans for eons have found themselves muttering at one point or another due to their team coming up just short in a big moment. Texas is no exception, as even with the program’s long time struggles, there have been moments of triumph that maybe could have been more had something not happened.

It is always a fun time to rehash some of a program or fan base’s worst memories, and that’s exactly what I’ll do today. There are multiple moments that stick out to me in particular for Texas, and what could have been had they gone another way.

Here are some of Texas’ biggest “what if” moments in recent memory.

What if Jerrod Heard stayed at quarterback?

The Longhorns only had Jerrod Heard at quarterback for one season in which Charlie Strong seemed to give up on him far too quick. He was a dynamic athlete that single handily brought Texas back from being down 21 points against CAL, but a missed PAT led to a Texas loss. In that same game he also broke Vince Young’s single game record for total offense, accounting for 527 yards of total offense. He also helped lead Texas to a win over No. 10 Oklahoma. The even crazier thing was, Heard was only a redshirt freshman at the time as well, meaning there was much more time for him to improve.

After injury during camp, Heard was buried on the depth chart behind Tyrone Swoopes and the eventual starter Shane Buechele. As a result of the firing of Charlie Strong, Tom Herman was hired after his success he had at Houston. A tenure in which he heavily utilized mobile quarterbacks, as he and Greg Ward were an unstoppable head coach and quarterback duo. If Heard doesn’t get hurt and decide to move to receiver whether it was his choice or not, he would have been the perfect fit for Herman’s offense. Texas fans were teased with potential from Heard, but ended up just watching him be a rotational receiver behind multiple NFL players.

What if DeShon Elliot, Malik Jefferson, and Holton Hill returned to school?

This is one that might fly under the radar to most, as even after they left Texas had a great season making a Big 12 Championship appearance, and winning the Sugar Bowl against Georgia. However, these three were absolute stars that possibly could have helped the team find even more success. None of their replacements were at the same level this trio was, and if they all stayed their draft stock likely would have benefited as well. Elliot is currently the only one that has had consistent NFL production.

Their four losses in 2018 came by an average of five points, and having these ultra-talented defensive playmakers could have been in the difference in at least two or three of those losses.

What if Tom Herman got one more season?

The breakup between Texas and Tom Herman made absolute sense at the time, as the program just wasn’t taking that next step that it needed to under Herman. Texas seemed like a perennial middle of the pack team with him as the head coach, outside of the one season they made it to the Sugar Bowl. This one is interesting because obviously if Herman remains the coach there’s a good chance that players like Sam Ehlinger decide to run it back one more season.

Texas had just come off a huge bowl game win over Colorado, which maybe causes Casey Thompson to transfer sooner if Ehlinger returns, as he was a star in the Alamo Bowl. The Texas defense was also consistently improving each week under first year defensive coordinator Chris Ash. There is no telling what would have happened in 2021 as for all the players that stayed, it would mean Texas likely wouldn’t have Xavier Worthy. It’s not to say that Herman was on the cusp of greatness by any means, but it does cause one to ponder what he would have done with one more season.

What if Shane Buechele beat out Sam Ehlinger?

There are still people split on this decision years later, as although Sam Ehlinger had the playmaking skills with his legs, he was never the passer that Shane Buechele was. Buechele had one of the best deep throws in college football at the time, but he had issues with staying healthy and wasn’t the right guy for Tom Herman’s system. Ehlinger’s mobility and ability to make plays with his legs are what really helped Texas succeed.

Buechele went on to transfer to SMU and put up fantastic numbers through the air. With Texas having weapons like Collin Johnson, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Devin Duvernay there is always a thought that maybe if Buechele was throwing them the ball they could have had even more success. The move eventually worked out for both parties just fine, as both Ehlinger and Buechele made their way to the NFL, but had Herman decided to give Buechele the nod, Texas possibly could have been in a very different situation. There is no telling what Ehlinger would have done had he not started right away. We all know he was a lifetime Longhorn fan so he likely wouldn’t transfer, but maybe if Buechele found success and built the foundation Ehlinhger could have achieved even more.

What if Colt McCoy didn't get hurt in the BCS Championship game?

This one likely hurts Texas fans the most, as this is commonly the point in time when everyone realizes Texas was never the same after this moment. McCoy lasted just five plays before suffering a shoulder injury that took him out of the game, and ended his college career. Garret Gilbert came in as a freshman with minimal playing experience, especially in a game of this magnitude, and while he was able to keep it close he was unable to lead Texas to victory. This game ended the Texas dynasty or glory days however you see it as, and kickstarted what seems to be a never ending struggle, while also being the first of many championships for Nick Saban at Alabama. Many believe Texas would have won this game had McCoy not suffered an injury.

