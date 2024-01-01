Texas football has a big fan cheering at Sugar Bowl: Longhorns baseball coach David Pierce

NEW ORLEANS — One Texas fan really likes the Longhorns’ chances against Washington on Monday night.

Davie Pierce knows a little bit about winning. And is a little biased, of course.

Texas' eighth-year baseball coach, who’s here to root on the Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl, has reached the College World Series three times. His team came within a single victory of going back to Omaha, Neb., for a fourth time last season before losing to Stanford on a ball lost in the lights.

“I’m really pulling for them tonight,” Pierce said Monday. “Texas has a very balanced offense and defense. They have playmakers who are skilled, fast and strong.”

Pierce does see a stout Huskies team in the Longhorns’ way.

“Washington creates some problems,” he said. “Our strength is our defensive front and linebackers, and theirs is their wideouts and quarterback. And them having a left-handed quarterback creates some problems. We’ve got to stay away from the big play.”

The last time Texas played a left-hander like Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel bested the Longhorns with 110 yards rushing and 285 yards passing with three scores. Texas didn’t spy on him and, when it rarely did, was ineffective.

“We have the potential to score anytime we have the ball,” Pierce said. “We have versatility in our offense, and quarterback Quinn Ewers has been great in big games.”

Curiously enough, Pierce's baseball team hosts Washington in a three-game set at UFCU on March 15-17.

