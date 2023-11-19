Texas football beats Iowa State: Our staff takeaways from the Longhorns' 26-16 win

No. 7 Texas should consider itself fortunate to have secured its spot in the Big 12 championship game and still have its College Football Playoff hopes intact because the Longhorns just won in Ames on a night when a holding penalty negated a touchdown pass and a block in the back negated a punt return touchdown and Texas was playing its first game without Jonathon Brooks and the Horns lost a fumble at Iowa State's 10-yard line.

That's why having such a resilient defense comes through at this time of year, and why a team that's making plays on that side of the ball and on special teams makes up for offensive hiccups.

Texas linebackers David Gbenda and Jaylan ford bring down Iowa State running back Abu Sama III during Saturday night's 26-16 win at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. The win secured the Longhorns a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

Our takeaways from Texas' 26-16 win in Ames:

A big night for CJ Baxter

Freshman CJ Baxter proved plenty capable of carrying the load at running back. In his first start since the win at Alabama in the second week of the season, Baxter ran for a career-high 117 yards on 20 carries and led the team in receptions, albeit for just 15 yards. Texas will miss Brooks, who has more than 1,500 yards of offense before suffering a season-ending knee injury last week against TCU. But Baxter’s big game showed that Texas remains more than capable of grounding and pounding with the run game.

Bert Auburn continues to be clutch

Bert Auburn may have delivered a final argument for his case as the best kicker in the conference. The junior made all three of his field-goal attempts, and none of them were shorter than 39 yards. And his 50-yarder was a career high for him.

Auburn has now made 14 consecutive field goals. In a timely decision, our own Kirk Bohls wrote about Auburn on Thursday, back when he had merely made 11 straight kicks.

More: The American-Statesman's 160-page book on Texas' Big 12 era will include this final season

A tight game in Ames? No Sweat for Texas

T'Vondre Sweat's stat line in the box score is, well, underwhelming: one tackle, one pass breakup. But the impact that the Texas defensive tackle had on this game jumps way beyond the stats. That breakup was a batted down pass on third down that forced a punt, and his blocked extra-point kick that Austin Jordan scooped up and returned 82 yards for 2 points in the third quarter was the play of the game.

Sweat has had such a strong season and he has really helped himself for the upcoming NFL draft.

Another night of concern in the secondary

As good as Texas’ run defense has played this season, the pass defense remains a point of concern. Redshirt freshman Rocco Becht threw for 323 yards while becoming the fourth quarterback in the past five games to throw for 300 on the Longhorns. And that run defense anchored by Sweat and Byron Murphy II? It gave up a season-low 9 yards on 21 carries.

Texcetera

Iowa State had won three of the last four matchups in this series. ... Texas hasn't won 10 games in a season since 2009. ... Quinn Ewers finished 23-of-33 for 281 yards, 2 TDs and no interceptions; Baxter (20-117) averaged 5.9 yards per carry; the top pass-catchers were Baxter (5-13), Xavier Worthy (4-77), Jaydon Blue (4-31), Jordan Whittington (3-56-1) and Adonai Mitchell (3-32); TE Gunnar Helm caught a 31-yard TD pass.

Next up for Texas: Texas Tech

6:30 p.m. Friday, Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin, ABC

Yes, Texas has clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game with or without a win in this regular-season finale. But yes, there is plenty enough at stake for the Longhorns to take this one seriously. A loss crushes the Longhorns' CFP hopes, a win sends them to Arlington as an 11-win team.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns football beats Iowa State 26-16: Our takeaways