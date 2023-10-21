Texas football beats Houston: our staff takeaways from the Longhorns' 31-24 win

Jake Majors and Ja'Tavion Sanders started the game and finished it, but Quinn Ewers didn't. But backup quarterback Maalik Murphy led Texas to a game-winning drive that was capped by CJ Baxter's 16-yard touchdown run, and the defense stuffed Houston on a fourth-and-2 at the 10-yard line to hold on for a 31-24 win Saturday.

Our takeaways from Saturday's win in Houston:

All eyes are on Quinn Ewers now

Everyone always loves the backup quarterback, and Texas fans saw plenty of Murphy after Ewers went down with an injury early in the fourth quarter. Murphy did more handing off than dropping back, but he did lead Texas to what became the game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. Murphy threw the ball just two times, completing 1-of-2 passes for 7 yards. Jonathon Brooks had 44 yards rushing in the fourth quarter, and Baxter ripped off a 16-yard TD run that gave Texas a 31-24 lead with 5:37 left in the game.

We'll find out more about Ewers on Monday; he was injured after taking a big hit on the tail end of a scramble. Murphy ended up playing the final two drives.

Jonathon Brooks' 100-yard streak ends, but still ...

Where would the Texas offense be without Jonathon Brooks? The third-year sophomore not only led the team with 99 yards rushing, but he also paced the team in receptions as Houston forced Texas into a series of check-downs. Brooks ended the game with a career-high eight catches for 51 yards, and snagged all of his targets.

Did Texas pass the eye test? Not really

Style points are going to count as No. 8 Texas (6-1, 3-1) finishes the second half of its schedule. The Horns were 23.5-point favorites on Saturday and needed a fourth-and-2 stop in the final minute 10 yards away from the end zone to secure the win. Yes, Ewers (23-of-29 for 211 yards and 2 touchdowns) missed a lot of the fourth quarter, but the Longhorns lost a three-touchdown lead for the second straight game, its pass rush again fell short of the mark and this ended up being much, much tighter than it should have been after that 21-0 start.

Of course, Oklahoma also nearly blew it too, needing to stop a Central Florida 2-point conversion with a minute and change left in a 31-29 win.

Hobbled secondary holds on at the end

Texas’ pass defense didn’t leave its issues in the Cotton Bowl. In Texas’ first game since allowing Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel to throw for 285 yards on 23-of-38 passing, Houston’s Donovan Smith lit up the hobbled Texas secondary for 378 yards and three touchdowns on 32-of-46 passing. The Longhorns played without a pair of starters in cornerback Ryan Watts and safety Jalen Catalon, and nickel back Jahdae Barron saw limited action while hobbled by a foot injury, but one of the deeper units on the team had issues corralling Houston’s receivers. And it was Barron who defended the decisive fourth-and-2 pass at the end.

Texcetera

Injured center Jake Majors, who suffered a high ankle sprain early against Oklahoma, toughed his way through Saturday yet looked clearly not at 100%. And Ja'Tavion Sanders had one big 23-yard catch, but finished with only two on the day. ... third-string running back Savion Red finished with just three touches, but made the most of them: three wildcat snaps that resulted in one touchdown and a pair of fourth-down conversion runs. ... Donovan Smith had his second straight big game against Texas, finishing with 348 passing yards. But he also was picked off by Michael Taaffe and lost a fumble thanks to a Jaylan Ford hit. ... Taaffe led Texas with eight tackles.

Next up for Texas: BYU

2:30 p.m. next Saturday, Royal-Memorial Stadium. It'll be either an ABC or ESPN broadcast.

