Texas football is back — at least that's what my latest AP Top 25 ballot suggests

STARKVILLE — If the requirements for Texas football officially being back centered around the Longhorns cracking the top two of my AP Top 25 ballot, then I’ve got good news for the burnt orange faithful. Texas is back.

My poll following the slate of Week 2 games features the Longhorns as the nation’s No. 2 team – behind Georgia – after their thrilling victory at Alabama on Saturday. Texas didn’t just go into Tuscaloosa and come out with an upset win. The Longhorns beat the Crimson Tide in ways rarely seen during the Nick Saban era.

Texas is more talented on both sides of the line of scrimmage. If that’s how you compare to Alabama, you’re better than most teams in the country. Texas was worthy of earning the first place votes it got.

Georgia is coming off back-to-back titles and has five-star talent flooding its roster. The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 93-10 through two games – granted the foes have been UT Martin and Ball State. I still have Georgia at the top, even though Kirby Smart’s group hasn’t had a hot start in either game. However − with the Bulldogs facing no real test until November − if they show weakness in the coming weeks and Texas keeps rolling, there could be a new No. 1 soon.

The Pac-12 is set to dissolve in style

At 10:11 p.m. Saturday, Mississippi State completed an overtime victory against Arizona. That marked the first loss for a Pac-12 team this year – though it was quickly followed by Cal losing to Auburn.

Still, in what’s the last season with the Pac-12 as we know it, the conference is putting on a show. That’s why I’ve got Southern California and Washington in my top 10, Oregon and Utah in my top 15, Oregon State and Colorado in my top 20 and UCLA and Washington State in my Top 25.

Will all those teams remain when conference play begins? Probably not. But for now, the conference has set itself up to not need an undefeated team to reach the College Football Playoff. The Pac-12 will beat up on itself because it’s a stacked conference, and the committee should keep that in mind.

Entering Week 3, the Pac-12 is the nation's best conference.

How good is the Big Ten this year?

In my poll, I have Michigan at No. 3, Penn State at No. 6 and Ohio State at No. 7. I’ve also got Iowa at No. 21, but the Hawkeyes are in a tier below those top three Big Ten teams, so we’ll keep them out of this conversation.

The Big Ten has potential to get two teams into the CFP depending on what happens around the country. The Wolverines, Nittany Lions and Buckeyes have loaded rosters. However, it’s unclear how confident we can be in those teams considering the schedules they’ve played.

Their six opponents have combined for five wins so far, with West Virginia or Indiana serving as the best foe. As the schedule ramps up, highlighted by Ohio State playing at Notre Dame on Sept. 23, we'll learn much more about the Big Ten.

Stefan Krajisnik’s AP Top 25 after Week 2 (Actual ranking)

1. Georgia (1)

2. Texas (4)

3. Michigan (2)

4. Florida State (3)

5. USC (5)

6. Penn State (7)

7. Ohio State (6)

8. Washington (8)

9. Notre Dame (9)

10. Alabama (10)

11. Tennessee (11)

12. Oregon (13)

13. Utah (12)

14. LSU (14)

15. Ole Miss (17)

16. Oregon State (16)

17. Colorado (18)

18. North Carolina (20)

19. Duke (21)

20. Kansas State (15)

21. Iowa (25)

22. Oklahoma (19)

23. Miami (22)

24. UCLA (24)

25. Washington State (23)

