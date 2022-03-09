Texas Football: Athlon Sports provides three reasons for optimism in 2022

With this being Year 2, Sarkisian and his coaching staff can take advantage of a full (and hopefully even more normal) offseason. Time and experience are two things that are hard to measure but after going through plenty of growing pains last year, the coaches and the players should feel even more comfortable with the weekly and daily schedules, their surroundings, and their responsibilities. This also should strengthen the bond between the two groups.

It also should be pointed out that there were several close calls last season that had a big impact on Texas’ record. The Longhorns led Oklahoma by 11 entering the fourth quarter of the Red River Showdown only to see the Sooners come all the way back and win 55-48. That started the six-game Big 12 skid that also included one-score losses to Oklahoma State (32-24) and Baylor (31-24), the two teams that played in the conference championship game.

And the most painful loss of all was a 57-56 overtime stunner at home to Kansas in which Texas rallied from down 14 with less than five minutes in regulation and scored first in overtime only to see the Jayhawks answer and then secure the victory with a gutsy two-point conversion. Turn any one of these games around and the Longhorns finish 6-6 and go to a bowl. It may not seem like much but there’s a big difference between a losing record and going bowling, especially when it’s a head coach’s first season at that school.

It’s probably too much of a stretch to call Texas unlucky last season since there were several areas in which this team struggled, starting with a defense that ranked eighth in the Big 12 in three of the four major categories. But the Longhorns are catching somewhat of a break looking ahead to the 2022 campaign in that Oklahoma is going through a coaching change and roster makeover while defending conference champion Baylor, Oklahoma State and Iowa State each are dealing with some significant personnel departures of their own.

The combination of lessons learned from last season with the influx of talented newcomers may be just what Texas needs to get back to its winning ways in 2022.