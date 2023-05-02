Texas Football: The anticipated starting lineup after spring ball

The Texas Longhorns are getting set for what could be a special football season. From top to bottom, the squad is loaded with talented and developed depth. It makes for hotly contested position battles heading into a pivotal season for head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Last year saw a handful of players breakout, some of which we saw coming and others that were unforeseen. Linebacker Jaylan Ford was my biggest breakout prediction ahead of last season. For anyone who watched the linebacker position closely, it was evident Ford had a strong handle on pursuit and field awareness as he consistently found himself near the football.

This year, defensive tackles Byron Murphy and Alfred Collins are generating some of the most chatter. Murphy appears to be a bull in a china closet over the spring, while Collins is coming into his own.

Here’s a look at who we could see starting for the Longhorns in 2023.

QB: Quinn Ewers

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Texas signal caller is hitting the short to intermediate throws with more consistency, but he’s also connecting on big plays to receivers like Xavier Worthy and Georgia transfer AD Mitchell. His improved consistency should give Texas the quarterback advantage in every game this year.

RB: Jonathon Brooks

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks can do everything well from carrying and catching the football to pass protection. Other running backs should see playing time but No. 24 should be the lead back.

WR: Xavier Worthy

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Worthy should be one of the better receivers again in college football this season. Look for him to emerge from his sophomore slump as the team’s top offensive weapon.

WR: AD Mitchell

News Joshua L Jones

Mitchell is the missing piece Texas needed in its receiver room. The big-bodied pass catcher gives Quinn Ewers more room for error with jump ball throws. Big 12 cornerbacks should have difficulty covering Mitchell downfield, in the red zone and around the first down marker.

WR: Jordan Whittington

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Whittington is set to play a big role for the Longhorns as a second security blanket for Quinn Ewers. Despite the lack of tight end help behind Ja’Tavion Sanders, the veteran slot receiver is adept as blocking, moving the chains and earning yards after catch.

TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders isn’t in the same tier as Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, but he might be atop the next tier of college tight ends. The former Denton product aided Ewers through his struggles last season and should be in store for a strong 2023 campaign.

LT: Kelvin Banks

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

If it seems like every Texas player we’ve mentioned to this point is among the best at his position, it’s because most of the aforementioned players are just that. Kelvin Banks fits that mold. The sophomore left tackle will look to add All-American honors to his resume this season.

LG: Hayden Conner

Spring Football 107786

It’s entirely possible that the offensive line could see shakeup with sophomore linemen making strides for the team. I still view Conner as an effective and vital part of the offense at guard. The quick study and strong athlete could have a big season for Texas this year.

C: Jake Majors

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Majors put on size and strength last season. As a result, he was a much more improved player for the team. The anchor of last year’s offensive line returns to lead the group for another season.

RG: Cole Hutson

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Hutson was the surprise of the offensive line room last season. He returns with a season of starting experience under his belt. Expect continued growth from the sophomore guard.

RT: Christian Jones

Aem Texas Spring Football 2022 39

Jones went from liability to strength in 2022. Now he is one of the best players on the offensive line. The strong run blocker made strides as an overall player at right tackle, and could push for All-Big 12 honors next season.

Edge: Barryn Sorrell

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Sorrell champions the Texas pass rushing attack in 2023. After a 5.5 sack performance last year, the veteran edge could eclipse 8 sacks for the team. The Longhorns need him to get after the quarterback with a lean pass rush returning.

DT: Byron Murphy

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Murphy is the story of the defensive side this offseason. We expected the defensive tackle to be one of the top players on last year’s team. He should be disruptive against the Longhorns’ 2023 opponents. A strong game against Alabama could secure an upset win for his team.

DT: Alfred Collins

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Collins has seemingly done everything right for the coaching staff since arriving at Texas. After an injury-derailed season last year, a breakout season could be imminent. Collins could challenge Sorrell for the team lead in sacks from the interior defensive line this year.

Edge: Ethan Burke

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Burke has been a surprise for the Longhorns this offseason, but appears to be adjusting to the college game. He should see plenty of snaps this season at defensive end.

LB: Jaylan Ford

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

In a linebacker room that lacks experience and continuity look for Ford to anchor the unit. He is perhaps the best player on the 2023 roster.

LB: David Gbenda

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Gbenda enters his third year in Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense this season. There is optimism that he’s mastered the defense well enough to simply go out and play. Linebacker is still a question mark for the team.

LB: Anthony Hill

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re wondering why we have a full front seven, it’s because defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski has specific roles for multiple players. For that reason, we have 12 defensive “starters.” As to whether or not a player takes the field on the first play, opponents and matchups could dictate whether or not Hill, Burke or another player leaves the field. Anthony Hill could be a huge asset for the team given his instincts, athleticism and power.

CB: Jahdae Barron

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Barron was listed as one of the top players on the team. His versatility plays a huge role in the defense. His veteran presence should help the Texas defense operate seamlessly.

CB: Ryan Watts

Texas Longhonsrbb 82124

Watts is a great football player, but even at his size is a great college corner. His play is one of the most telling examples of a team that is being developed. You’re not going to see many, if any, coverage busts from Watts in the secondary.

CB: Gavin Holmes

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Those close to the program see Gavin Holmes emerging over the field as a starter opposite Ryan Watts. My initial thought was that Terrance Brooks would win the job. He is still greatly factoring into the equation with freshman star Malik Muhammad as a potential option.

S: Jerrin Thompson

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson appears to be one of the certainties of the Texas defense in 2023. The Longhorns will rely heavily on the veteran player for leadership and quality play.

S: Jalen Catalon

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Catalon might be behind after transferring from Arkansas, but there’s hope he could play some role in the defense. Texas needs him to be healthy, but a return to his past production could take the team to another level.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire