Texas football announces date for Orange-White spring game

Texas’ annual Orange-White spring game will take place on Saturday, April 20.

The school announced the date on Thursday, but the time of the game is still to be determined. Admission to the game is free and fans in attendance will enjoy the full gameday experience.

The Longhorns experienced a successful season in 2023 that included a 12-2 record, Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff berth. There’s also added excitement ahead of the 2024 season as it will be Texas’ first in the Southeastern Conference.

The Orange-White game provides a first glimpse of freshmen who enrolled early as well as fresh faces from the transfer portal. Quarterback Arch Manning, who is expected to backup Quinn Ewers this season, should receive significant snaps in the game as well.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire