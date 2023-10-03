Texas Football: Analyzing Oklahoma’s schedule so far

Oklahoma hasn’t necessarily faced a tough opponent yet. After Saturday’s game against Texas, the Sooners have arguably the easiest path to the playoffs in all of college football. I get that you can only play who is in front of you, but the reason the Sooners’ overall statistics are eye-popping is because of their opponents.

I am not moved by a 73-0 victory over Arkansas State and a 66-17 win over Tulsa. Oklahoma also has victories over SMU (28-11), Cincinnati (20-6), and Iowa State (50-20).

No. 3 Texas will be the only ranked team that No. 12 Oklahoma has played and could be the last. The game on Saturday will be the ultimate test for both teams, and previous statistics and records do not matter.

Why? Because it’s the Red River Shootout. Nothing else matters besides the roaring crowd of Longhorns and Sooners combined, all screaming from the top of their lungs in a packed Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

Texas and Oklahoma will battle it out at 11:00 a.m. CT in their final Red River Shootout as a member of the Big 12 conference.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire