Texas football analyst has ‘Horns beating Alabama by 7 or more points

We are building a consensus among Texas analysts. The Longhorns are primed to pull off the loudest upset of this century in college football. It would be the loudest upset because of the teams involved.

Texas and Alabama face off in what could be the most significant regular season game of the 2000s for the Texas Longhorns football program. And while some are cautious about picking against the Crimson Tide, it becomes easier the more we consider the matchup.

Paul Wadlington of the Everyone Gets A Trophy podcast discussed the growing confidence from lines makers in the Longhorns on the road against the Tide.

“I was listening to one particular lines maker on a podcast who I respect who actually does the research … and he thinks that there is such a built up respect for ‘Bama and (Nick Saban) at home in this context and there’s been such a hangover of ‘we believe in Texas’ getting burned. He believes the proper line for this is ‘Bama -3.5.”

Wadlington’s cohost on the podcast Randy Boone thinks Texas will fare well in the game.

“Texas by more than a touchdown. … I think the ‘Bama offense scuffles. I think we throw it all over ’em. … I don’t think I would have that same opinion of a Nick Saban coached team on November 18, but I think it’s early and that’s where I’m going with it. Because I think we’ve got it circled.”

We have written extensively on why Texas should win this game. While we’re not predicting a blowout victory, it’s certainly in the cards. The Longhorns are the better team. We will see if they can put a strong performance together in early September.

