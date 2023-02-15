Texas Football: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe gets his shot at Texas

Revenge is one of the greatest motivating factors in sports. Though it may not matter all that much given his 2022 struggles, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is set to get his opportunity against Texas.

Former Texas head coach Tom Herman once sold Milroe on a future with him leading the charge. Not long afterward, the Longhorns brought in Mike Yurcich and went all in on Quinn Ewers. We all know the rest of the story.

Despite all of that, the storyline shouldn’t matter. Texas has the better player at the position and should not lose the game even on the road.

Steve Sarkisian has his quarterback in Quinn Ewers, who should breakout this season after showing flashes last year. After last season’s performance against the Tide, Ewers is more than equipped to move the ball against Alabama. He’ll have two elite receiver additions this year barring injury.

While much has been made of Ewers’ struggles, Milroe allowed Texas A&M to nearly pull off a road upset last year in Tuscaloosa.

Shutting down the Alabama quarterback could be Texas’ ticket to a road win in 2023. It could be the difference in the game.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire